5 chilling details about the Jolly Joseph killings

Discover the mysterious and chilling story behind the Jolly Joseph Cyanide Killings in Koodathayi, Kerala, as this article unveils the hidden secrets of a normal woman. Jolly Joseph, a cunning trickster, cleverly played the role of a loving wife and successful professor, hiding her evil plot to get rid of her own family.

Netflix's newest crime docuseries, Curry and Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case, takes viewers on a ride through the story of six cyanide murders that sent shockwaves across the country. Directed by Christo Tomy and produced by India Today Originals, this show will have you on the edge of your seat.

As the truth comes out from the graves of the victims, the series takes a deep dive into Joseph's criminal thinking, unraveling the complex web of lies, deceit, and planned murders.

Netflix's Curry and Cyanide: Mindboggling facts about the Jolly Joseph murders

1. Deceptive persona: Jolly's illusion of normalcy

Jolly Joseph, the cyanide killer of Koodathayi, was good at pretending to be normal. Acting like a loving wife and NIT-C professor, she fooled everyone in her community for a long time.

She didn't just lie about her education; she also staged her family members' deaths. Jolly Joseph had been deceiving people for over ten years, and each person fell for her cyanide schemes.

Jolly went about getting rid of her family members, starting with her ex-husband Roy Thomas and her mother-in-law Annamma. This well-planned killing spree revealed her dark intentions, destroying any semblance of family unity.

2. Cyanide murders: Methodical and calculated

Jolly poisoned the mutton soup (Image via Cats Coming on Pexels)

Jolly went on a killing spree with cyanide from 2002 to 2016. She started with Annamma, who unknowingly ate poisoned mutton soup. Then she moved on to Tom, her father-in-law, sneakily poisoning his medication. Her second husband, Roy, also met his demise with cyanide.

The cyanide web also reached Annamma's brother Mathew and Roy's uncle Manchadiyil. Jolly's motive was to forge wills after every murder to gather all the family's assets.

3. Shattered trust: Jolly's betrayal of the family

Jolly betrayed the trust of her family (Image via Cottonbro studio on Pexels)

Hiding behind her calm exterior, Jolly Joseph completely betrayed her unsuspecting family. She lied to her first husband Roy about her job and planned his death in 2011.

In her second marriage to Shaju Zachariah, she went as far as getting rid of his first wife Cili, and their daughter Alphine. Jolly's crafty scheming even involved people like Mathew and Praji Kumar, not just her family.

4. Forensic unraveling: Scientific testing reveals the truth

Forensic testing brought more details to light (Image via Cottonbro studio on Pexels)

Forensic exams were important in figuring out Jolly Joseph's sneaky schemes. Autopsies showed cyanide in folks like Cili and Roy, proving something shady was going on. The investigators went all out to dig up bodies and run scientific tests, and they found out just how many murders Jolly had planned.

The scientific evidence not only confirmed what the family members suspected but also showed how Jolly tried to avoid autopsies for some of the victims. The investigation, which focused on forensics, played a vital role in bringing justice to the victims and their families who were grieving.

5. Netflix unveils Jolly's tale: Curry and Cyanide docuseries

The Netflix docuseries called Curry and Cyanide is about Joseph's chilling cyanide killings. Audiences get to go on a wild ride inside Jolly's mind, diving into the real-life tale of the cyanide killings that rocked the whole country.

Netflix's version tells an intense story, giving the viewers a harrowing glimpse into Jolly Joseph's mind and all the chilling details of her crimes.

As everyone tunes in, the Netflix show reveals the true extent of Jolly's killings and the lasting impact they've had.