Where is Jolly Joseph now? Curry and Cyanide subject and their whereabouts, explored

In the peaceful town of Koodathayi, Jolly Joseph, a seemingly innocent troublemaker, skillfully crafted a twisted web of lies, betrayal, and poison. Netflix's newest hit, Curry and Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Story, immerses audiences in an eerie tale.

Curry and Cyanide is a show that delves into the chilling story of a woman's descent into darkness and the devastating impact it had on her family. It is a haunting tale that will make anyone question the very essence of trust for their own loved ones.

As Joseph's dark legacy comes to an end, this series is a reminder of how trust can be easily shattered, even among those who are close. This shocking story leaves viewers pondering the big questions about what's right and fair and the lingering darkness that remains after someone makes evil decisions.

What was the verdict in the Jolly Joseph trial?

Jolly Joseph, the prime suspect in the Koodathayi murders, is currently facing trial for murder, conspiracy, and forging documents. The Kerala High Court turned down Joseph's plea to dismiss the charges in March 2023, saying there was enough evidence connecting her to her first husband's murder.

According to HuffPost, Joseph got busted in 2019 for using cyanide to take the lives of six people. She teamed up with her partner, M. S. Mathew, and his co-worker, Praji Kumar, to get their hands on the cyanide. Currently, both Joseph and Mathew are locked up, waiting for their day in court.

Joseph's legal troubles started when she openly confessed to cold-bloodedly killing six of her family members. She was caught and charged with various crimes, including murder, and was ultimately handed a lifelong punishment for her evil deeds.

How old is Jolly Joseph as of today?

(L) Jolly with her (R) sons (Image via Netflix on YouTube)

In October 2019, the police nabbed Jolly Joseph, a 47-year-old from Kozhikode's Koodathayi town. Now, at 51 years old, it's been a while since her arrest back in 2019.

Jolly, who hails from Kerala's Vazhavara village, was just a regular girl with a cardamom farmer dad. However, she has now gained quite a reputation for her involvement in treachery, deceit, and horrifying cyanide incidents.

Today, Joseph is officially a convicted criminal. Her journey from a peaceful village to the halls of justice sparks contemplation about the complicated mix of right and wrong, deception, and the unstoppable passage of time.

Why did Jolly Joseph poison everyone?

According to Gulf News, Jolly confessed to spiking Annamma's mutton soup to take charge of the family's money. Jolly wanted to ditch her demanding mother-in-law after she found out about Jolly's lies regarding her job as a teacher in the town.

Joseph's involvement in cyanide-related deaths appears to be linked to potential motives such as greed, property disputes, and questionable dreams. Allegedly, it all started when her mother-in-law wanted to know the truth, which made her resort to extreme means to get money and get rid of problems, all while trying to have a secret love affair.

Jolly's toxic concoctions messed up family relationships, exposing all the backstabbing secrets within relatives and sparking a huge conversation about how trust can easily shatter even among close family members.

To witness the unraveling of Koodathayi's sinister saga, catch Curry and Cyanide on Netflix.