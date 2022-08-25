5 chilling details about Liz Syperda murder case

Liz Syperda's 2002 missing case had the authorities in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, baffled and distressed for nearly two decades. The 22-year-old's mysterious disappearance had something to do with her abusive and controlling husband, and those close to her knew this from the beginning.

After an extensive search, 18 years later, authorities were finally able to bring Liz's estranged husband, Michael Syperda, to court for trial for her murder. It was difficult to prove so without any physical evidence, and the victim's body was still missing.

Thus began witness testimony at Michael Syperda's 2018 bench trial, which disclosed shocking revelations and events.

Let's discuss a few details about Liz Syperda's alleged murder case ahead of Murder in the Heartland's upcoming episode, set to air this Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

Five shocking facts about Liz Syperda's alleged murder case

1) Liz Syperda met Michael when she was just 13 years old

When Liz Syperda first met Michael Syperda, her neighbor with a wife and two children, she was just 13 years old and living with her family in Truckee, California. She later started babysitting his kids and, against her mother's objections, moved to Iowa with Michael Syperda, his wife, and their two kids.

Shortly after, Michael and his wife divorced, and Liz became romantically involved with the man who was soon to become her husband. In January 1998, the two reportedly married a few months after she finished high school.

2) She returned to California about a month before her disappearance

When Elizabeth returned to California in 2000 to attend her brother's graduation, Syperda constantly called and harassed her.

Shannon Gerber, a friend of Liz's, testified in court that the victim spent some time at her place in California in June 2000 while visiting her family. Gerber alleged that Michael would contact her incessantly, threatening and blackmailing her nonstop. She listened in on a phone call where Michael threatened to kill Liz, her family, Shannon, and Shannon's children.

Michael wanted her to return to Mount Pleasant as soon as possible. But Liz's mother, Donna Forshee, asserted that her daughter intended to do the opposite. She allegedly desired to relocate to California, which angered her then-husband.

3) Compromising evidence found in Liz Syperda's estranged husband's house

Personal items owned by Liz Syperda were left behind in the apartment she once shared after leaving Michael. Interestingly, the cherished ring that Donna Forshee gave her daughter in May 1997 as a high school graduation present was later discovered in a safe at the estranged husband's house.

Police initially questioned Michael Syperda after his young wife mysteriously disappeared because of his long history of harassing and assaulting her.

According to sources, he was unable to explain why he possessed Liz's ring, one which she rarely took off. He responded similarly when asked for an explanation as to why he abruptly stopped contacting the apartment she was residing in.

4) Michael Syperda's conviction was overturned in 2020

Michael was serving a life sentence without any possibility of parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder in Liz Syperda's 2018 murder trial. However, after an appeal to reduce his sentence, an Iowa Court of Appeals judge, Mary Tabor, overturned his first-degree murder conviction and re-sentenced him to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder with eligibility for probation after 30 years.

In her ruling on the appeal, Tabor reportedly wrote:

"Because the state offered no proof how Michael killed Elizabeth, it did not link his intent to kill with any given act."

She added:

"With no physical evidence and no confession, we don't know if Michael's expressed intent to kill Elizabeth coincided with a premeditated act. Perhaps Michael took her life 'in a spur-of-the-moment act' or because he 'panicked' or acted in 'the anger of the moment.' Those scenarios would justify a verdict of only second-degree murder."

5) Liz Syperda's missing case led to extensive searches

Since Liz Syperda went missing, law enforcement personnel have searched 79 locations, but her body is yet to be found. Her mother, Donna, spoke out against her daughter's alleged killer during the 2020 re-sentencing, saying,

"I would do anything to have her here today."

Donna reportedly said,

"The worst day for my family was the day Syperda moved in across the street and started grooming my daughter. She was such a sweet, vulnerable young girl. If we had never met him, she would still be with us enjoying her life."

The mother hopes that Michael Syperda, accused of killing Liz, will one day help her family find peace and tell them about the whereabouts of her daughter's remains.

She added,

"All I have wanted was for Lizzie to be recovered and be buried next to her father."

Watch Murder in the Heartland on ID this Thursday, August 25, 2022, to learn more about Liz Syperda's strange case.

