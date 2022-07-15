Fans defend BTS’ Jimin after he's accused of “buying” followers on social media

BTS members are under constant scrutiny owing to their status as arguably the biggest musical act in the world. The group's activities are constantly under observation due to their widespread fame, and the singers are frequently the focus of criticism of various kinds. The latest in the line of attack is BTS’ Jimin.
Recently, there have been accusations against BTS’ Jimin after an anonymous netizen claimed that the member purchased followers on Instagram and the streaming-platform Spotify.
The netizen pointed out that Jimin’s Instagram followers increased at an exponential rate at the beginning of July despite the absence of promotions or major social media activity.
According to the anonymous netizen, BTS’ Jimin used to gain around 50,000 followers per day, but in July, he began gaining around 150,000 followers daily.
The netizen explained that the Promise singer had the lowest number of followers in June, despite it being a landmark month for BTS as a whole with Festa celebrations, the White House visit during AANHPI month and their 9th-anniversary comeback.
The netizen claimed:
“He didn't do any activities on July 1 and is not active but the number of new followers is increasing."
The anonymous netizen also accused Jimin of manipulating his Spotify followers count. They posited that Jimin had gained and lost followers in a short span of time, raising suspicions that he was buying followers on social media.
The netizen who raised the suspicion also explained that Jimin lost followers on Spotify because the platform occasionally removes bot accounts.
Furthermore, when compared to the other members, this netizen claimed that Jimin has the most fluctuation in the number of Spotify followers. So they're certain that the Spotify figures are manipulated in some way.
BTS ARMYs jumped to defend BTS’ Jimin and called out the anonymous netizen for making hateful comments about the Bangtan member without sufficient proof.
Fans of BTS’ Jimin take to social media to shut down allegations of the star manipulating Instagram and Spotify followers
The Nate Pann post (the site where the anonymous netizen was posted) has garnered more than 98,300 views, with many netizens coming to Jimin's defense.
BTS ARMY and netizens responded to the anonymous person's allegations, claiming that Jimin is a member of one of the world's biggest musical acts and does not need to resort to such cheap tactics.
ARMYs even joked that Jimin may have even forgotten his password given his low activity on social media.
BTS’ Jimin is not only a member of the septet, but he is a “brand” in itself crowned as one of the most followed and loved K-pop idols in South Korea.
Certain ARMYs made light of the allegations by joking that they are certainly that rich and influential in manipulating social media numbers to such a large extent.
BTS Jimin’s fans also feel that the unnamed netizen is jealous of the Bangtan member’s stupendous success and is spewing hate for no rhyme or reason.
BTS’ Jimin dazzles fans with his sweet appearance at j-hope’s pre-release party
BTS’ Jimin is a real-life angel and his interactions with other celebrities at j-hope’s pre-release bash is a testament to that fact.
BTS’ Jimin was seen mingling with the celebrity guests who attended the party and sweetly posed for pictures with ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, singer Moon Sujin and Jessi, who also called him the “sweetest”.
The Bangtan member revealed at the 2022 Festa celebrations that he is working hard on his debut solo album and plans to release it as soon as it's ready.
So far, Jimin has released the following solo songs-Promise, Christmas Love, and his debut OST for the 2022 healing K-drama Our Blues, With You, which he sang with his friend Ha Sung-woon.