Fans defend BTS’ Jimin after he's accused of “buying” followers on social media

BTS members are under constant scrutiny owing to their status as arguably the biggest musical act in the world. The group's activities are constantly under observation due to their widespread fame, and the singers are frequently the focus of criticism of various kinds. The latest in the line of attack is BTS’ Jimin.

Recently, there have been accusations against BTS’ Jimin after an anonymous netizen claimed that the member purchased followers on Instagram and the streaming-platform Spotify.

The netizen pointed out that Jimin’s Instagram followers increased at an exponential rate at the beginning of July despite the absence of promotions or major social media activity.

According to the anonymous netizen, BTS’ Jimin used to gain around 50,000 followers per day, but in July, he began gaining around 150,000 followers daily.

The netizen explained that the Promise singer had the lowest number of followers in June, despite it being a landmark month for BTS as a whole with Festa celebrations, the White House visit during AANHPI month and their 9th-anniversary comeback.

The netizen claimed:

“He didn't do any activities on July 1 and is not active but the number of new followers is increasing."

notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notpannchoa ] BTS Jimin accused of buying IG followers + V's fans exposed for manipulating followers [ notpannchoa ] BTS Jimin accused of buying IG followers + V's fans exposed for manipulating followers https://t.co/z8dTKC1eo6

The anonymous netizen also accused Jimin of manipulating his Spotify followers count. They posited that Jimin had gained and lost followers in a short span of time, raising suspicions that he was buying followers on social media.

The netizen who raised the suspicion also explained that Jimin lost followers on Spotify because the platform occasionally removes bot accounts.

Su🌷With You☄️ @Sujkookmin13 Comparing any other artist with Jimin is just so shameful & disgusting lmao. Please focus on your *fav's* Spotify followers Comparing any other artist with Jimin is just so shameful & disgusting lmao. Please focus on your *fav's* Spotify followers💀💀

Furthermore, when compared to the other members, this netizen claimed that Jimin has the most fluctuation in the number of Spotify followers. So they're certain that the Spotify figures are manipulated in some way.

BTS ARMYs jumped to defend BTS’ Jimin and called out the anonymous netizen for making hateful comments about the Bangtan member without sufficient proof.

Fans of BTS’ Jimin take to social media to shut down allegations of the star manipulating Instagram and Spotify followers

Jimin Solo Era🌙¹³ @Komebaby1 PJMs most be very rich

Not us buying ig followers, Spotify streams, YouTube views, navar, buying votes…

My calculations is saying we are spending millions in a month🤣🤣 PJMs most be very rich Not us buying ig followers, Spotify streams, YouTube views, navar, buying votes…My calculations is saying we are spending millions in a month🤣🤣 https://t.co/fyFeXLg4Kb

The Nate Pann post (the site where the anonymous netizen was posted) has garnered more than 98,300 views, with many netizens coming to Jimin's defense.

BTS ARMY and netizens responded to the anonymous person's allegations, claiming that Jimin is a member of one of the world's biggest musical acts and does not need to resort to such cheap tactics.

Holy🍒¹³ (jimin park) // WITH YOU @pjmdomination Jimin gaining the most followers for 2 weeks straight in IG

Them:Buying-

When their favs had the most it was normal they are so insecure lol. Pjms are the only sane people on this app we dont care about others followers, streams and likes. In conclusion everyone's focus is on JM Jimin gaining the most followers for 2 weeks straight in IGThem:Buying-When their favs had the most it was normal they are so insecure lol. Pjms are the only sane people on this app we dont care about others followers, streams and likes. In conclusion everyone's focus is on JM

allie🌸⁷ | @alex_halcyon he doesn’t even know how to use his social media omggggff these ppl will say anything Jimin buying followers??he doesn’t even know how to use his social mediaomggggff these ppl will say anything Jimin buying followers?? 😂😭😂😭 he doesn’t even know how to use his social media 😭😭😭 omggggff these ppl will say anything

ARMYs even joked that Jimin may have even forgotten his password given his low activity on social media.

Park Filter @rt_bot_mostly pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/2rkabw35 BTS Jimin accused of buying IG followers + V's fans exposed for manipulating followers BTS Jimin accused of buying IG followers + V's fans exposed for manipulating followerstinyurl.com/2rkabw35 https://t.co/RfgNUSWkOz Thee Park Jimin accused of buying followers is the most unserious sh!t I've heard in a while, like be serious @pannchoa You're losing your relevancy posting absurd sh!t that makes no sense at all. Do better. twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… Thee Park Jimin accused of buying followers is the most unserious sh!t I've heard in a while, like be serious @pannchoa You're losing your relevancy posting absurd sh!t that makes no sense at all. Do better. twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

BTS’ Jimin is not only a member of the septet, but he is a “brand” in itself crowned as one of the most followed and loved K-pop idols in South Korea.

misswin97 💜💛💜 @LLTA7IDC OMG this is the d*mbest thing i've ever heard of @allkpop Jimin ? the Jimin of BTS? korea IT boy? one of the most popular boy band mate? buying followers?OMG this is the d*mbest thing i've ever heard of @allkpop Jimin ? the Jimin of BTS? korea IT boy? one of the most popular boy band mate? buying followers? 😂😂😂OMG this is the d*mbest thing i've ever heard of

g.⁷| H^^PY & streaming PROOF @lapetitemortjm 🤡 jimin's antis are insane, the dude is hardly online and these losers are claiming that his buying his ig followers what clownery, focus on your own faves or your life i know you're losers in irl jimin's antis are insane, the dude is hardly online and these losers are claiming that his buying his ig followers what clownery, focus on your own faves or your life i know you're losers in irl 😂😂🤡

Certain ARMYs made light of the allegations by joking that they are certainly that rich and influential in manipulating social media numbers to such a large extent.

BTS Jimin’s fans also feel that the unnamed netizen is jealous of the Bangtan member’s stupendous success and is spewing hate for no rhyme or reason.

BTS’ Jimin dazzles fans with his sweet appearance at j-hope’s pre-release party

BTS’ Jimin is a real-life angel and his interactions with other celebrities at j-hope’s pre-release bash is a testament to that fact.

BTS’ Jimin was seen mingling with the celebrity guests who attended the party and sweetly posed for pictures with ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, singer Moon Sujin and Jessi, who also called him the “sweetest”.

The Bangtan member revealed at the 2022 Festa celebrations that he is working hard on his debut solo album and plans to release it as soon as it's ready.

So far, Jimin has released the following solo songs-Promise, Christmas Love, and his debut OST for the 2022 healing K-drama Our Blues, With You, which he sang with his friend Ha Sung-woon.

