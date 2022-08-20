“Done with this lil situation & evil energy”: Shyla Walker exposes ACE Family for threatening her and her mother

Shyla Walker once again made some serious allegations about the McBroom family after exposing her ex-partner, Landon McBroom. This time, she has accused Austin McBroom, her daughter's uncle and Landon’s older brother, of threatening her and her mother. All of this came after Austin shared a picture of Souline, the daughter of Shyla and Landon, on social media.

Walker took to her Instagram stories again to share some screenshots of a conversation with Austin where he allegedly blackmailed her by leaking some of her footage. Sharing the whole thread, Shyla said “I’m done with this lil situation and evil energy.”

Shyla accused Austin of the ACE Family of threatening her and her mother. (Image via Shyla Walker/ Instagram)

“It’s scary how far people will take it to keep me silent”: Shyla walker accuses ACE Family of putting her daughter's pictures on social media without her consent

Soon after, Shyla accused her ex-partner, Landon McBroom, of taking their daughter to Disneyland without informing her. She has now shared a thread of conversation with Austin McBroom of the ACE Family after the McBroom family posted pictures of her daughter, Souline.

Shyla Walker posted the conversation in response to an Instagram story that featured her daughter and Austin's son at the boxing gym with Austin and Landon. The conversation shows how Austin is blackmailing Walker into posting some footage of her yelling at her daughter. He also claimed that he has footage of Shyla where she is using ACE Family’s name to make some big bucks.

Austin McBroom claims to have footages of Shyla that he is blackmailing to release online. (Image via Instagram)

Sharing the entire conversation thread, Shyla said:

“I don’t have much to lose in terms of my ‘image.’ I’ve survived, overcame, learned and still learning.”

Out of the many stories she shared, she also claimed that she feels it is safest for her to keep all of these conversations on the internet. She said:

“It’s scary how far people will take it to keep me silent. It’s been years of me being silent.”

The conversation shows Austin calling Shyla a “psycho.” She replied by saying that she would save the conversation as she felt that Austin was threatening her and her family.

Over the past year, after the breakup of Shyla and Landon, the former admitted that she regrets putting up her daughter’s face online. However, Landon, Souline's father, and his family continued to post pictures of her daughter.

But this time, when Austin posted Souline’s pictures on social media, it seemed to be the last straw for Shyla, who then took to social media to call out Austin, Landon, and the entire McBroom family.

As per Shyla, she now feels uncomfortable when strangers know her daughter’s name or what she looks like. Therefore, she asked Austin to delete the pictures. In one of the stories, Shyla Walker also said:

“Imagine all you want is to protect your child from the sh*t show that is rapidly unfolding… and have to take it to COURT to get a privacy protection for your literal toddler just for grown adults to disrespect her mother & compromise her safety to be bitter.”

Shyla claims that she no longer wants people to post pictures of her daughter online; however, the McBroom family continues to do so. (Image via Instagram)

However, all of this resulted in an ugly argument between the two that made its way to Shyla Walker's stories on Instagram.

Pao 🧸🤍 @Paolinnaaa The fact that Shyla has to continue to tell Austin not to post her kid on social media like she’s talking to one is sad. If you still watch the ace family, you’re big weird lol The fact that Shyla has to continue to tell Austin not to post her kid on social media like she’s talking to one is sad. If you still watch the ace family, you’re big weird lol

At the same time, it wasn’t long ago that Shyla accused her ex-partner, Landon, of taking their daughter to Disneyland without informing Walker. Accusing Landon of kidnapping the daughter, Walker even got McBroom a restraining order to keep him away from Souline.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar