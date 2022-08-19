Catherine McBroom's 1212 Gateway drama explained as ACE Family member's name disappears from skincare website 

Catherine McBroom's section has disappeared from her own skincare brand's website. The influencer launched 1212 Gateway in 2020, and the website has since contained a section about Catherine called "Meet the Founder." The section explained the inspiration behind the creation of the brand.

The website recently got redesigned, and fans noticed the section's absence. Instead, there was a note from the company's current CEO, Ian Rice.

While there is no credible news about Catherine's removal from the brand, many questioned her position in the company by looking at the website changes.

Catherine McBroom has faced heat for her skincare brand in the past

The new message in place of Catherine McBroom's section now has a message from the company's CEO, Ian Rice, saying:

“Our mission is to provide eco-focused cosmetics and a lifestyle that embodies health and wellness. We love transparency, we love to communicate, and we sure love making things! I am proud to work with a talented team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to the 1212 gateway experience."

However, Catherine's pictures are still featured in the brand's parent company, TBL Cosmetics.

In April last year, the company sued Catherine McBroom. According to the company, the influencer had partnered with them to launch 1212 Gateway, a "premium skincare line" with ethically sourced ingredients.

Catherine was supposed to be the face of the brand, promoting it on social media, while TBL would take care of managerial and other business operations.

TBL accused the YouTuber of organizing a coup against them and "conspired with her family, friends, and other under-utilized members or idle of her entourage to stage a takeover of 1212 Gateway's management."

The company also claimed that Catherine McBroom changed the passwords to all 1212 Gateway accounts, including email, website, social media, and Shopify, in March 2021. Catherine denied all the allegations against her in a court filing she submitted in July of the same year.

Zaddy Noodles @defnoodles Catherine McBroom’s 1212 Gateway’s Instagram page is still getting comments from customers who are having problems with the products. One person alleges the product made it feel like their face was burning. Catherine McBroom’s 1212 Gateway’s Instagram page is still getting comments from customers who are having problems with the products. One person alleges the product made it feel like their face was burning. https://t.co/ekxOLWiaGe

Amid the lawsuit, Catherine was also slammed by her fans for the quality of 1212 Gateway products. Fans complained that they faced numerous issues with the products. One Twitter user shared that they received empty product containers, while others said their packaging was completely disheveled inside.

Others shared that the product reacted and burned their faces. The sentiment was shared by another who said they were charged extra for a canceled order.

People also notified that the website did not have a section to review the products and claimed that the YouTuber only cared about money.

Zaddy Noodles @defnoodles DOWNWARD SPIRAL: Ace Family customers are receiving their purchases from Catherine McBroom’s skincare brand 1212 Gateway damaged and with extreme delays. One person said it took 2 months for them to receive their products. DOWNWARD SPIRAL: Ace Family customers are receiving their purchases from Catherine McBroom’s skincare brand 1212 Gateway damaged and with extreme delays. One person said it took 2 months for them to receive their products. https://t.co/2gBtNFWCLK

Catherine McBroom was accused of plagiarism by friend Amanda

In August last year, Amanda's husband took to Instagram to upload a series of posts (now deleted), claiming that Catherine ripped off the idea of creating 1212 Gateway from his wife. He posted a story that read:

"Literally stole Amanda's plan from her. SMH, I can't stand people. Always hiding Amanda and using her."

He shared his despair to "see someone give their all to a friend and be used for their ideas and never get credit for it." He added:

"My wife is a sweetheart and will never say anything but me, I'm vocal. That whole plan and other things previous were Amanda's ideas, even that crystal store. She was supposed to help Amanda blow it up and then took her ideas and used them for herself. Enough is enough. Stop believing the hype."

Catherine McBroom denied the accusations, saying that the skincare brand was an important personal project for her. She added:

"To be honest, I'm tired of protecting people by not standing up for myself and saying what's true."

The mother-of-three wrote an eight-paragraph response, acknowledging that while she had ignored her friend, it was not intentional on her part. She added:

"I don't think his impulsive behavior has anything to do with me. I'm not going to let this affect my relationship with my friend."

The influencer asked her fans to avoid bullying "anyone" related to the incident and said that she wanted a period of peace.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das