"Do you really need another lawsuit": Shyla Walker blasts Austin McBroom for using her child for content

Shyla Walker slammed Austin McBroom for allegedly posting pictures of her daughter on social media.

Shyla is against the idea of putting her daughter Souline's image on the internet, and this has become the root of her fury. Walker shares her daughter with Austin McBroom's younger brother Landon, making Austin the child's uncle.

The angry mother went on Instagram to accuse Austin and his family of numerous serious allegations. In a story posted on Instagram, Shyla shared a DM she sent to him after the incident which read:

“Stop posting my kid. Post your 3 content makers and leave mine out of it dookie boy. You’re really a dumb motherf**ker."

She continued to threaten the social media star and even indicated legal action against him and said:

"Do you really need another lawsuit? Think about that. I don’t even care to blackmail you or anything like that I won’t post any of the content of you at your little wh**ehouse. You begged me for the footage for, leave my kid out of it.”

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault.

What were the allegations made by Shyla against Austin McBroom?

Shyla has shared her discomfort over sharing pictures of her daughter on social media, and has admitted to feeling regret for doing so in the past. So, when Austin McBroom shared a picture of Souline with her father at his boxing gym, the 25-year-old influencer decided to address it on social media.

Her stories included text written over it that said:

"LEAVE MINE OUT OF IT...! All I ask is to NOT post her because she deserves to live a NORMAL SAFE PRIVATE LIFE. I've let this "slide" s00000000 many times. Goddamn stop playing with a MOTHER" (sic)

In the same story, Shyla made numerous allegations against the McBroom family. She claimed that Austin McBroom cheated on his wife, Catherine, and that Catherine was aware of it. She also added that the couple went through a third pregnancy via IVF because they wanted to have a son.

She also claimed that the allegations made by Cole Carrigan against Austin McBroom and his father were true. She posted:

“Oh and how you tried to have security k*ll Cole what’s his name when *that* video came out. Yes [Austin] & his dad do it together.”

Shyla added that his mother knew about the incident. The incident that Shyla is referring to is one that took place in 2019. That was when Carrigan alleged that the McBrooms tried to hurt him after he made a video where he claimed that Austin's father had s*xually assaulted one of his close friends.

In the video, Cole claimed that the woman was forced to sign an NDA and was unable to talk about the incident. Cole's video showed alleged text messages, as well as images related to the assault.

Austin addressed Cole's allegations and announced that they were fake and even went on to call himself a "victim of extortion, defamation, and slander.”

Shyla Walker claimed the McBrooms have texted her through an unknown number

Shyla received text from an unknown number (Image via @shyla/Instagram)

The influencer posted a second story that contained screenshots of a few messages from an unknown number. The text received by the number said:

"Not the footage of you literally saying making money off of using the ace family's name multiple times"

"Not the footage of you wishing Landon death from his cancer"

"Not the footage of you yelling at your own daughter"

While the context behind the received texts is not clear. Shyla claimed that the sender was trying to blackmail her with her past. She added:

"I will not be blackmailed lol which ever one of y'all thinking you got tea on me....you're drinking p*ss. I don't have much to lose in terms of my "image". I've survived, overcame, learned & still learning"

She added that she did not care to "live in fear" and "be silenced" by her past. Shyla announced that she was "done with this lil situation & evil energy involved" with it.

None of the McBrooms have commented on Shyla's allegations against them.

