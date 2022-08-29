5 chilling details about Mary Kay Letourneau's scandalous affair with her sixth grade student Vili Fualaau

Mary Kay Letourneau's mid 90s' illicit affair with 12-year-old high school student Vili Fualaau will be the subject of ID's upcoming documentary titled Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal. The documentary is all set to premiere this Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

The documentary will reportedly chronicle their scandalous affair, the charges filed against Mary Kay, their lives during and after she was released from prison, the split that came years later, and her ultimate death. When she was arrested and the affair made it to the news, the infamous 1997 case exposed numerous untold stories about the mother-of-four.

Let us discuss a few details about the Mary Kay Letourneau case ahead of the ID documentary premiere on Sunday.

Five shocking details about the Mary Kay Letourneau affair case

1) Letourneau's father, John Schmitz, fathered two children with his former college student

John Schmitz, Mary Kay's father, served in the California State Senate and the US House of Representatives from Orange County, California, before running for president in 1972. Unfortunately, the revelation that John had fathered two children while he was married to Mary Kay's mother, Mary Suehr, put an end to his career as a politician in 1982.

May Kay, the former high school teacher, reportedly started having intercourse with Vili, who was 12 years old at the time, fifteen years after the controversy involving her father surfaced. After a family member of her first husband Steve Letourneau notified the police, she was detained in March 1997. At the time, Mary Kay was carrying her first child from the affair.

2) She was initially given a lesser sentence

Mary Kay Letourneau was initially given a six-month long sentence in 1997 when she pleaded guilty to second-degree child r*pe and was also asked to agree to a no-contact order with Fualaau after release.

Letourneau, however, was found having s*x with him in a van and was once again sentenced to prison, this time for six years. She finally got out of prison in 2004 and married her lover the following year.

3) Letourneau sent letters to Vili Fualaau from prison using breast milk bottles

Mary Kay Letourneau allegedly smuggled notes to Vili using breast milk bottles. It was claimed that the lid was where she hid the notes. One woman allegedly observed that the tones would differ dramatically, with some being more pensive and others not so much.

Letourneau and Vili were able to communicate through the milk bottle messages while Letourneau was incarcerated. In August 2004, she was released. In May 2005, the month he turned 21, the two tied the knot. They spent 14 years together as a married couple before getting officially divorced in 2019.

4) Fualaau said he would seek help if was ever attracted to a minor

Vili Fualaau appeared on The Dr. Oz Show after Letourneau's death and discussed his connection with his ex-wife. He referred to her as his "best friend." In response to Dr. Oz's question about what he would do if he discovered himself drawn to a minor, Fualaau reportedly said that he would likely seek help. He also stated that he never expected to fall in love with someone 20 years older than him, yet it did happen to him.

He reportedly said,

"I couldn’t look at a 13-year-old and be attracted to that because it’s just not in my brain. It’s nothing that I’m attracted to. I mean, we all have our preferences, and that’s just not something that I would go towards."

5) Vili Fualaau saw his former wife while she was on her death bed

Fualaau reportedly moved to Seattle from California to stay by the side of his dying ex-wife. Mary Kay Letourneau, who suffered from Stage 4 colon cancer for years, died in 2020 at the age of 58, and her ex-husband was the one to pull the plug.

Vili Fualaau reportedly commented on Letourneau's death, saying,

"I didn't see her chest moving, and I thought it, maybe, it was like one of those pauses she has and then she'll come back. She'll take a deep breath, and she's gonna come back. I would count in between those pauses, and it was just the longest count that I had."

He further added,

"And I turned off her breathing machine just to hear if she was breathing just really soft, and at that moment, I had to, you know, tell the kids that they need to call the rest of the siblings to come and say their goodbyes. This is it."

Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal airs on Investigation Discovery on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

