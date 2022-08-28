Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal - What did Vili Fualaau do after Mary Kay Letourneau scandal?

Mary Kay Letourneau's scandalous affair disclosed the horrendous secrets of a conniving high school teacher who started an illicit s*xual relationship with a 12-year-old student named Vili Fualaau. Although she was later brought to justice for her unlawful actions, she was charged with second-degree child r*pe since Fualaau was only a minor back then while Mary kay was a married mother-of-four.

Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal, an upcoming documentary on ID, will revisit the 1997 case which brought to light a flawed system that allowed a villainous woman to corrupt the mind of a child. The documentary will air on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET and will also be available to stream on Discovery+ the same day.

The official synopsis of Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal says:

"An examination of the affair between Mary Kay Letourneau and her 12-year-old student,Vili Fualauu in 1997."

This article explores the life of Vili Fualaau after news of his scandalous affair with the high school teacher made headlines across platforms.

A glimpse at Vili Fualaau's life after the Mary Kay Letourneau scandal

Vili Fualaau's life has been filled with ups and downs. Starting off at the age of 12, he got intimately involved with his 30-something-year-old high school teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, which led to a scandalous affair. Back then, she was married to her husband, Steve Letourneau, and had four children. She was later arrested and charged with second-degree child r*pe.

Even though she pleaded guilty to r*pe and agreed to a no-contact order after release, their affair continued even while Letourneau was serving time in jail and afterward when she was released after six months. The two were caught in the act while having s*x in a car, and Mary Kay was once again sent to prison for breaching the no-contact agreement.

By the time Vili Fualaau turned 15, he had already fathered two daughters with Letourneau, and his mother reportedly helped him raise them while the mother served time in prison for her unlawful activities. The first daughter was born during the 1997 sentencing, and the second one in 1998.

They got married in 2004

After Mary Kay Letourneau's release from prison in 2004, Vili Fualaau reconnected with his old flame and filed a petition to have the no-contact order lifted since he was no longer a minor then. The order was soon lifted, and the two married in 2005 when he was 22 and Letourneau was 43. They reportedly moved to Seattle soon after and raised their children together.

But as time went on, their marriage worsened over time. In a 2015 interview, Fualaau admitted that their marriage was far from perfect as they encountered their fair share of issues. Vili Fualaau and Mary Kay Letourneau filed for divorce in May 2017 and stayed together for a while before officially parting ways in 2019.

Fualaau and Letourneau reportedly parted ways amicably and had no hard feelings towards one another. Letourneau passed away from cancer in 2020 at the age of 58 but had the former husband by her side during her final moments. He allegedly relocated to Seattle from California to be with his ex-wife and was the one to pull the plug.

Vili Fualaau's life after Mary Kay Letourneau's death

Soon after Letourneau's death in 2020, Vili Fualaau appeared on the Dr. Oz Show and spoke about his former marriage, saying that he would "probably go and seek some help" if he ever found himself following in his ex-wife's footsteps. He reportedly said,

"I couldn’t look at a 13-year-old and be attracted to that because it’s just not in my brain. It’s nothing that I’m attracted to. I mean, we all have our preferences, and that’s just not something that I would go towards."

Fualaau has largely kept his life away from the spotlight since Mary Kay's death, but reports state that he formerly used to work as a DJ in Seattle. He was reportedly detained in September 2021 for drinking and driving.

Sources also state that he was arrested at the Snohomish County Jail after failing the breathalyzer and field sobriety tests. A day after the incident, Fualaau was dismissed, and the DUI charges were ultimately dismissed.

Learn more about Vili Fulaau's life story in ID's upcoming documentary Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal, which airs this Sunday.

