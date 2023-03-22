5 chilling details about Mujey Dumbuya's murder

In January 2018, Mujey Dumbuya was found strangled to death just days after going missing in a shocking crime that left the nation stunned.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of r*pe and murder and may be disturbing to some audiences. Reader discretion advised.

The 16-year-old high school student was reportedly scheduled to testify against her r*pist Quinn James during a case bound for April that same year and was conveniently murdered nearly two months before she could bring the man to justice.

Morbidology @morbidology



1. Mujey Dumbuya

2. Mujey’s family at the site where she was found

3. Quinn James



This week’s episode of Morbidology takes a look at the tragic case of Mujey Dumbuya. Listen now on all podcast platforms:



spoti.fi/3O3FWd8 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐄𝐏𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐃𝐄 𝟏𝟒𝟕 -1. Mujey Dumbuya2. Mujey’s family at the site where she was found3. Quinn JamesThis week’s episode of Morbidology takes a look at the tragic case of Mujey Dumbuya. Listen now on all podcast platforms: 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐄𝐏𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐃𝐄 𝟏𝟒𝟕 -1. Mujey Dumbuya2. Mujey’s family at the site where she was found 3. Quinn JamesThis week’s episode of Morbidology takes a look at the tragic case of Mujey Dumbuya. Listen now on all podcast platforms:spoti.fi/3O3FWd8 https://t.co/HXFdcy7v89

An investigation that followed revealed that James, along with an accomplice, murdered the teenager to stop her from testifying in court. The evidence that surfaced included recorded jail house calls, among other things, that were used to eventually convict him of the crime. He was sentenced to life in prison.

An upcoming episode of ID's Call From the Inside chronicles the January 2018 murder case of Mujey Dumbuya. The episode, titled Secrets Are Never Innocent, airs on the channel on March 21, 2023. The synopsis states:

"Sixteen-year-old Mujey Dumbuya turns up dead four days after leaving her home to go to school; police across multiple jurisdictions unite to uncover the tragic truth behind her murder, and jailhouse calls provide the clues to catch the killer."

Mujey Dumbuya's murder: Five quick facts to know about the slaying of the East Kentwood High student

1) Dumbuya's partially naked body was found within four days

On January 24, 2018, 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya went missing after leaving home in the morning to take a bus to school from a nearby bus station. Her partially naked dead body was found four days later in a wooded area of Kalamazoo, about 50 miles from the bus stop where she never boarded the bus.

Although it took some time to confirm the identity of the body, it was soon established that the victim was strangled to death and that her body was soaked in a chlorine-based product, likely bleach.

2) Authorities soon started investigating into a pending r*pe case Mujey Dumbuya was involved in

After Mujey Dumbuya's body was discovered, the police immediately started investigating into an upcoming r*pe case against a man named Quinn James. They learned that the 16-year-old victim was scheduled to testify against James in April in the case based on allegations that he repeatedly r*ped her between July and September 2017, when she was only 15 years old.

3) Quinn James once admitted to having s*x with Dumbuya

Reports state that after the allegations against James first surfaced and he was first arrested in the r*pe case in November 2017, he even admitted to having s*x with Dumbuya, but claimed that it was consensual.

James was, however, later released on a $100,000 bond and Kentwood Public Schools, where he worked as a maintenance worker, finally fired him after the allegations surfaced.

4) Incriminating evidence including taped phone calls were used to convict James in the murder case

The evidence used against Quinn James during his murder trial included taped phone calls with his fiancée in which he mentioned that the charges against him would be dropped if Mujey Dumbuya failed to show up to testify against him in the r*pe case. In the call, he said, "that if she didn't show up then the entire thing will be over."

Moreover, there was surveillance video that placed James in the vicinity from where the 16-year-old disappeared not long before the crime. Reports state that his DNA was also found on the victim's clothes.

5) Quinn James was found guilty in Mujey Dumbuya's r*pe and murder case

At first, in October 2018, James was found guilty of r*pe and received a 30-year prison sentence. He was once again found guilty on multiple charges the following February in the slaying of Dumbuya. He was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, and first-degree murder conspiracy, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Poll : 0 votes