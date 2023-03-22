In April 2019, Quinn James, a 43-year-old Michigan man previously charged with r*pe, was found guilty of first-degree murder and other related charges. This was in connection to the January 2018 murder of 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya.

Dumbuya, an East Kentwood High student, was scheduled to testify against James in connection to the r*pe case in April of the same year. Her body was later found in a wooded area nearly 50 miles from where she went missing and an autopsy revealed that she died of suffocation and strangulation.

According to The Cinemaholic, Quinn James was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and is currently serving time at the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Michigan.

This week's episode of ID's Call From the Inside will delve into Mujey Dumbuya's shocking case. The episode, titled Secrets Are Never Innocent, airs on the channel this Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET.

The synopsis reads:

"Sixteen-year-old Mujey Dumbuya turns up dead four days after leaving her home to go to school; police across multiple jurisdictions unite to uncover the tragic truth behind her murder, and jailhouse calls provide the clues to catch the killer."

Quinn James reportedly murdered Mujey Dumbuya to stop her from testifying against him at his upcoming r*pe trial

Quinn James, 43, a former Kentwood Public Schools grounds and maintenance worker, was charged with premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and felony homicide in connection to the January 2018 killing of 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya.

Dumbuya reportedly went missing on January 24. Her strangled and partially clothed body was discovered four days later in a wooded Kalamazoo area. The teenager had previously informed police three months earlier, in November 2017, that James repeatedly r*ped her on multiple occasions when she was only 15 years old.

In October 2018, James was found guilty of r*pe and received a 30-year prison sentence. During James' February 2019 murder trial, the prosecution alleged that he and an accomplice, Gerald Bennett abducted Mujey from her bus stop and killed her to stop her from testifying during his approaching r*pe trial. Bennett was also charged with a single count of conspiracy to commit murder.

During his murder trial, Quinn James' defense claimed that the victim had mentioned running away and that she died doing so

Quinn James' defense attorney Jonathan Schildgen argued that he admitted to having intercourse with Mujey, believing that she was older. The accused allegedly informed his mother and his fiancé that he had s*x with the girl. Schildgen also stated that Mujey mentioned running away and could have been murdered by someone else while attempting to do so.

According to WWMT, Jennifer Twilling, a guidance counselor at East Kentwood High School, in her testimony claimed that she was with the victim when she spoke to the police. Twilling further mentioned that the 16-year-old had told her on multiple occasions that she knew the right thing to do, but she was just afraid that "something would happen to her."

The prosecution reportedly played calls during the trial that James made to his girlfriend while he was in jail after his arrest. James allegedly promised his fiance during one call that the charges against him would be dismissed if Mujey didn't show up to testify against him in the r*pe case. In the call, he said, "that if she didn't show up then the entire thing will be over."

A jury found Quinn James guilty on multiple charges in February 2019 in the slaying of Mujey Dumbuya. He was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, and first-degree murder conspiracy, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. James is currently serving time at the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater, Branch County, Michigan.

ID's Calls From the Inside will shed more light on this case on March 21, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET.

