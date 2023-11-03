5 chilling details about Samantha Guthrie's murder 

The Murder Tapes: Season 6, Episode 3 retells the story of the 18-year-old Ohio teen, Samantha Guthrie, who was missing for three weeks only to be found in the woods fatally shot in the head.

The crime drama episode explores the unfortunate event where three men and a woman were sentenced for first-degree murder, attempted kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence among other charges while the Guthrie family continues to deal with their loss.

The synopsis of the episode gives viewers a fair idea of the case as it reads.

"Samantha Guthrie's parents desperately search for their missing child; as the police search reveals many players in this mystery, the common thread becomes the Lillian St. house; police aim to find the truth of what occurred within those walls."

On that note, let's take a look at five chilling details about Samantha Guthrie's murder case:

Five chilling details about Samantha Guthrie's murder

1) The motive of the crime is unknown

Samantha Guthrie's father received a phone call on November 5, 2018, stating that her daughter had been murdered and put inside the trunk of a car. Samantha's father, John, had ordered an Uber for her around 2:00 am to the destination where the crime took place.

A still of Samantha Guthrie (Image via Guthrie family)

The investigations have made it clear that the house was mostly used by squatters and teenagers to do drugs and the reason Samantha was at the place has been linked to methamphetamine use. The reason behind Danny Hamby (39) shooting Samantha Guthrie (18) is unknown though.

2) The crime took place in an abandoned house on Lillian Street

Samantha Guthrie was shot dead at an abandoned house on the 300 block of Lillian Street, close to the Akron Zoo. As mentioned earlier, the place was mostly used by squatters and locals to hang out and use drugs.

A still of the Lillian Street home (Image via Akron Beacon Journal)

Marshall had later named a man by the street name of Yoshi, who had helped the trio in placing Guthrie's body in the back of the car. He later cleaned up the crime scene.

3) There was a heated argument between the victim and the arrested

The shooting followed a heated argument between Samantha Guthrie and Danny Hamby. John mentioned to the police that he received the tip from his niece on the night of November 5, mentioning the name of Marshall who had witnessed the crime take place.

Dylan Brown, William Alexander, Danny Hamby and Toni Kenney (Image via Akron Police)

Marshall, who became the primary witness in the case, was at the house with Guthrie when Hamby rolled up with his girlfriend Toni Kenny (31) and a friend William Alexander (38).

Samantha wanted to leave, but she moved to the basement where an argument took place between her and Hamby. Marshall found her with a bloody nose before Danny shot her in the head.

4) The body was discovered in the woods with a single gunshot wound to the head

Samantha Guthrie's body was recovered from a desolate and forested area on the east side of Rex Hill Road, about a quarter-mile north of Vanderhoof Road in New Franklin in the early hours of November 24, 2018. Her body was found three weeks after Guthrie's disappearance from the Lillian Street house with a fatal shot in the head.

5) Four were arrested in relation to the murder

Danny Hamby, Dylan Brown, and Toni Kenney were arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice while Danny himself additionally pled guilty to first-degree murder and of owning a weapon under disability. He was sentenced to 24 years in jail while Toni received 16 years.

Stills of Danny Hamby and Toni Kenney (Image via Akron Police)

William received a sentence of 12 years while Dylan Brown (Yoshi) received five years' probation.