5 chilling details about Teresa Poehlman's murder

Teresa Poehlman's brutally stabbed body was found in an Illinois nature reserve in July 2017 by hikers. A subsequent investigation led to a few horrible revelations about Teresa, her estranged daughter, and her dysfunctional family.

Poehlman, a substance abuser, gave birth to her daughter Christine Roush at a very young age. However, circumstances eventually separated them. When they were finally reunited, the mother would succumb to her fate, and the daughter would end up in prison for a horrific crime.

Roush, along with a friend named Matthew Isbell, ambushed her mother while the Phoehlman was visiting her. They took her to an isolated nature preserve where Christine first struck the victim's head and then strangled and stabbed her to death. The body was left at the location for people to discover.

Teresa Poehlman's heart-wrenching case of a mother's murder at the hands of her own biological daughter made headlines for its chilling nature. Roush and Isbell pleaded guilty to their roles and are now serving time in prison.

Teresa Poehlman murder case: Five key details about killing committed by a daughter

1) Poehlman threated to report her daughter to DCFS

Teresa Poehlman, Christine, and Matthew Isbell were scheduled to meet at the Days Inn in Bloomington, Illinois, where the mother was staying, on July 1, 2017. The three were seen leaving the hotel together in Isbell's truck in the early hours of July 2 to buy alcohol. Subsequently, they drove to Funks Grove, where Poehlman's corpse was found on the evening of July 2.

Prior to her demise, Teresa had allegedly threatened to report her daughter to DCFS (Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services) for "acting as an escort" so that it would be difficult for her to get custody of her daughter. The surveillance video also showed Roush and Isbell returning to the hotel about two hours later, but Poehlman was not seen with them.

2) An autopsy revealed that Poehlman was stabbed at least a dozen times

On July 2, 2017, two hikers found Teresa's body in Funks Grove along a natural trail. An autopsy later revealed that she had been stabbed about 12 times to the neck and chest. Two stab wounds punctured the heart, and her skull showed signs of blunt-force injury. Her neck bones were also fractured as a result of strangulation. On July 3, the victim's father reportedly called the authorities to identify the body.

3) Incriminating evidence surfaced against Christine Roush and Matthew Isbell

Apart from surveillance footage featuring Christine Roush and Matthew Isbell returning to the hotel without the former's mother, authorities discovered the most incriminating piece of evidence in a text message Christine sent a few hours prior to the murder. In this text that she reportedly sent to a friend, she wrote:

"I'm killing my bio piece of (expletive) mother tonight."

4) Christine's accomplice in the crime Matthew Isbell confessed to the authorities

Matthew Isbell eventually confessed to the police that he drove Christine and Teresa Poehlman to Funks Grove in McLean, Illinois, where the daughter murdered her biological mother by striking her in the back of the head with a tire iron, strangling her, and then repeatedly stabbing her. She then took the body out to the woods, left it there, and returned to his truck, completely covered in blood.

5) Roush and Isbell pleaded guilty to their respective roles in Teresa Poehlma's murder

Matthew Isbell and Christine Roush were both accused of murdering Teresa in July 2017. The former was permitted to plead guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder following his confession. Isbell was given a 12-year term in July 2019 and will be eligible for parole in 2023. In contrast, Roush admitted to first-degree murder in 2017 and was given a 40-year jail term in January 2018.

Teresa Poehlman's murder case will air on Oxygen's Snapped on Sunday, November 27, at 8:00 pm ET.

