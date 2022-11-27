Oxygen's Snapped: How did Teresa Poehlman die?

Snapped will revisit Teresa Poehlman's murder at the hands of her estranged biological daughter, Christine Roush, who stabbed her to death in July 2017 and dumped the body in a nature preserve. The episode, titled Christine Roush, will air on Oxygen this Sunday, November 27, at 8:00 pm ET.

The episode's synopsis reads:

"The body of an unidentified female is found within a forested nature center in Bloomington, Ill; investigators must scramble to piece together her fractured life and try to determine just how familiar her killer may be."

Christine ambushed her mother Teresa with the help of a friend named Matthew Isbell on the night of the murder. Together, the three of them drove to Funks Grove in Isbell's truck where Roush killed her and dragged her body into the woods.

Isbell eventually confessed to his role and revealed all the details of what happened on that fateful night. Not long after, they were both charged with murder and sentenced to prison, Christine for 40 years and Isbell for 12 years, after pleading guilty to their respective charges.

This article will further dive into Teresa Poehlman's murder case from 2017.

All about Teresa Poehlman's early life and subsequent murder at the hands of her biological daughter

Born in 1969 in Morton, Illinois, Teresa Poehlman was part of a dysfunctional family. She started doing cocaine with her mother at a very young age, and eventually suffered from addiction and mental health challenges her whole life.

Christine, Teresa's daughter, was physically and s*xually assaulted by her mother's lover when she was only two and a half years old. She was later adopted by Teresa's cousins.

Although Christine Roush had a normal childhood, she went on to follow in her mother's footsteps and started abusing drugs and alcohol when she was only 13. By the time she turned 16, she had dropped out of school, fought with her adoptive parents, and started living with her friend Rachel Chung. She soon became pregnant and gave birth to a girl.

Poehlman and Roush first had an encounter when the latter turned 18. They reportedly got into a physical fight, after which Teresa was charged with assault and spent two years in prison for that. After her release, the mother-daughter duo tried to reunite again when the tragedy happened and Teresa Poehlman was found dead in a nature preserve.

Teresa Poehlman's body was found in a nature preserve with multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries

On July 1, 2017, Teresa Poehlman, Christine, and one of her daughter's friends Matthew Isbell were expected to meet at the Days Inn in Bloomington, Illinois, where she was residing at the time. At the time, Teresa had reportedly threatened to report her daughter to DCFS for her work as an escort, which could have prevented her from gaining her daughter's custody.

That night, Christine Roush planned on killing her mother to stop her from filing a complaint. The two, along with Isbell in his truck, left to buy alcohol but instead drove to Funks Grove where she got out with her mother and struck her on the head using a crowbar. She then did a chokehold and dragged Teresa to the ground until she stopped moving. Christine then dragged her body into the woods.

Her body was discovered by a couple walking along the nature trail in the preserve on July 2 and the day after, Teresa's father called the authorities to identify the body. An autopsy revealed that the victim had nearly a dozen stab wounds to the neck and chest, two of which punctured the heart. The report also stated that she was strangled and that there were signs of blunt-force trauma to the skull.

Incriminating evidence was found which led authorities to suspect Roush and her friend Isbell of the crime. Isbell eventually confessed and told authorities everything that happened on that fateful night. They were both arrested. He was charged with second-degree murder while the daughter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Teresa Poehlman's murder case will air on Snapped this Sunday, November 27, at 8:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes