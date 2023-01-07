5 most comfortable Nike Slides for 2023 

Although the sportswear juggernaut Nike, located in Beaverton, Oregon, is best known for its famous sneaker models like the Air Max, Air Force, Air Jordans, and others, the company also offers loungewear footwear alternatives like sandals and slides for unwinding.

While Nike slides are significantly less popular than Adidas,' they apply some of the best features from their other footwear silhouettes over slides.

Whether it's time to relax or hang around the house after a tough workout, slides and slippers are the best footwear choices for lounging. These Nike slides provide some relief for your feet and give a plush support alongside a sleek look.

Each Nike Slide's designs offer character, comfort, and style. Most of the slides feature cushioned or contoured footbeds to provide shock absorption and comfort. Brand logos ranging from swoosh, air max, or air Jordan are also applied for more style.

Top 5 Nike slides one needs to buy in 2023 for style and comfort

1) Benassi

The swoosh label's Benassi slides are a must-have for warmer seasons, they are lightweight and sporty, and feature soft foam midsoles that provide cushioning for every step. The shoes are very accessible and easy to buy because of their lower end of the price scale, that usually ranges from $25 to $35.

The silhouette features a bold Nike logo upon the forefoot strap to add a stylish and iconic touch. The upper's lining is constructed with soft fabric as it adds a plush feel. One can order half size up that their usual for a comfort fit.

2) Victori One

Victori One slides (Image via Nike)

The Victori One slides are a perfect rival to the Benassi slides as they are one of the swoosh label's most classic and versatile options. The silhouette is often covered in various fabrics and patterns to give it a unique signature touch for each occasion. The silhouette is made of one piece of foam to offer a softer and more comfortable feel, similar to the EVA sole on Yeezy sneakers.

The one-piece foam design of the slide feels comfortable while keeping the traction pattern on the sole for any surface, be it wet or dry. The silhouette usually comes at a retail price of $40.

3) Asuna 2 slides

The swoosh label's Asuna slides are more than just normal loungewear as they offer more statement, more functionality and more style than basic. The silhouette adopts a chunky sole, which is constructed with soft foam. The slides combine streetwear with athleisure to add glamor.

The lacing option adds visual interest and form fit to allow premium support for your feet. The thick foam tread features rugged treads that can walk on any surface from sand, trails to sidewalks. The footbed is also contoured to ensure a more comfortable fit. The footwear can be availed at a price ranging from $50 to $55.

4) OffCourt slides

OffCourt slides (Image via Nike)

The Nike OffCourt is one of the most archival designs.The slides feature Revive foam, which is a supersoft foam used to rejuvenate, relax, and recharge the wearer's feet. The slides feature a soft jersey lining the strap to create a full-foot experience.

The outsole takes inspiration from the Air Force 1 pivot circle and the strap features block lettering to add a retro touch. The classic silhouette features twin straps for a chic look. The footwear can be availed at $40.

5) Jordan Hydro 6 slides

The Jordan Hydro 6 slides are the most comfortable and lightweight. The silhouettes are a solid choice and the iconic Jumpman logo is added upon the velcro strap for a stylish look. The velcro straps are made adjustable for a custom fit. The slides feature a contoured footbed that provides shock absorption and massages the feet.

The silhouettes are given rubber outsoles to make them more durable and have a longer shelf life than those with foam soles. The silhouette can be availed at $60.

The slide silhouette is a popular choice amongst men as they are relaxing for the feet and easy to wear. The silhouette features a single wide strap that is wrapped over toes. The slides feature contoured soles and cushioned footbeds for shock absorption and are generally more supportive than flip-flobs.

