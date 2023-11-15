Comfortable shoes would always be the ideal choice for sneakerheads and fashionistas alike, as comfort takes precedence over a shoe's aesthetic. Podiatrists advise wearing comfortable shoes due to the overall positive impact on the feet.

According to medical research, wearing comfortable shoes prevents foot pain, aids proper circulation and enhances good body posture. Footwear brands are aware of the importance of comfortable shoes for those who lead an active lifestyle and have released innovative shoes that offer premium comfort without compromising style and elegance.

Different footwear brands have adopted various cutting-edge technologies to ensure maximum comfort. From Nike's air technology to the sought-after APL's proprietary premium technology, there is no doubt that footwear brands are constantly finding ways to ensure that their products meet industry standards of quality and comfort. Below is a carefully curated list of 5 most comfortable shoes of 2023.

Best comfortable shoes to avail in 2023

1.Allbirds wool runners

The Allbirds wool runners (Image via Allbirds)

These shoes are a testament to Allbirds’ commitment to delivering maximum comfort. These kicks feature a color scheme of a natural grey hue accented by the crisp and clean white outsole.

The upper of the footwear features a breathable and tender Meriwo wool that allows for airflow and also gives a soft and cozy feel to the foot. Another remarkable feature that makes this footwear a must-have is the unique, durable rubber outsole that enhances excellent traction and grip control on different surfaces.

Additionally, these kicks feature the brand's eco-friendly materials, like the laces made from recycled plastics, ensuring adjustable fit. At the same time, the midsole and insole are crafted from sugarcane and Castro bean oil, providing comfort and arch support.

These shoes sell for 98 US Dollars on the brand's official website.

2. Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral running shoe

The Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral running shoe (Image via Brooks)

These sneakers seamlessly blend comfort, style and functionality. They are dressed in a predominant ice flow hue, laying the foundation for the navy and pink accents to stand out. These shoes feature a breathable mesh material constructed at the upper that aids flexibility and airflow, while the brand's LOFT technology incorporated into the midsole provides cushioning to the feet. To crown it all, the durable rubber outsole that climbs to the upper enhances stability.

These runners are available on Amazon for 214 US Dollars.

3. APL Tech Loom Bliss sneakers

The APL Tech Loom Bliss sneakers (Image via APL)

These vegan slip-ons are APL's lightest running shoes, which feature an elastic strap that allows for easy wear and removal. These shoes feature a color scheme of latte and white hues, showing the brand's forward-thinking nature and giving the slip-ons a bold and endearing appeal.

The brand's iconic proprietary premium technology is infused in the midsole, providing maximum comfort, while the traction is enhanced by the durable rubber outsole that embodies a forefoot crash pad.

The subtle branding technology can be seen on the upper and insole of the shoe for branding recognition and maintaining the minimalistic design of the footwear.

These slip-ons sell for 227 US Dollars on the brand's official website.

4. Adidas running shoes

The Adidas running shoes (Image via Adidas)

This athletic-inspired silhouette is dressed in an all-black colorway that exudes versatility. These shoes feature a breathable mesh material that accommodates any shape of the foot and also offers ventilation. Additionally, the cushioned midsole and durable rubber outsole provide comfort and stability, while the traditional lace-up closure allows for an adjustable fit.

These running shoes are available on Amazon for 80 US Dollars.

5. Naturalizer “Marianne” slip-on sneakers

The Naturalizer “Marianne” slip-on sneakers (Image via Naturalizer)

These chic slip-on sneakers are dressed in eye-catching mauve leather, effortlessly bridging the gap between comfort and fashion.

These kicks embody a lightweight construction that helps reduce pressure on the feet, while the flexible outsole aids movement on different surfaces.

A distinctive feature that makes these shoes suitable for day-to-day wear is the contouring technology engineered to provide the perfect fit.

These stylish slip-ons sell for 85 US Dollars on the brand's official website.

On the lookout for comfortable shoes to add to your collection? Shop any of the above-mentioned shoes before they get sold out!