5 Danny McBride movies to watch if you liked The Righteous Gemstones

The dark comedy HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, created by Danny McBride, recently concluded the finale of its third season and has already been renewed for the fourth. The series, that showcases a renowned and dysfunctional family of televangelists who own a megachurch, features the likes of prominent comedy actors such as John Goodman, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, and Edi Patterson. The Righteous Gemstones has received much praise from critics and fans alike.

Renowned American actor and comedian Danny Mcbride plays the role of Jesse Gemstone in the series. Fans have enjoyed watching his stellar performance throughout all three seasons and still can't seem to get enough.

Lucky for them, McBride is well-known for his distinctive sense of humor and diverse character interpretations. He has exhibited his comedic skills in several films that have themes which are quite similar to The Righteous Gemstones, making them a must-watch because they perfectly represent his affability, wit, and comedic brilliance, guaranteeing to amuse viewers, crack them up, and leave them wanting more.

5 Danny McBride films to watch that showcase his comedic brilliance if you liked The Righteous Gemstones

1) This is The End (2013)

The hilarious classic This Is the End stars Danny McBride alongside a star-studded cast that includes Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jay Baruchel, and Jonah Hill. The beginning of the film takes place during James Franco's house party, where the end of the world unexpectedly transpires. The gang of celebrities must confront their imminent death and their own individual failings as the world falls apart around them.

McBride portrays a hysterical exaggerated version of himself in this movie. His personality is egotistical, vulgar, and brazenly obnoxious. McBride's character furthers the ridiculousness of the on-screen pandemonium with a combination of goofy humor and astute punchlines.

2) 30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Danny McBride's comedic abilities are expanded in 30 Minutes or Less' world of heist comedy. The movie centres on Jesse Eisenberg's character Nick, a pizza delivery man who is coerced into robbing a bank by two inept crooks who strapped a bomb to his chest. Unexpectedly, Nick turns to his best buddy Chet, played by Danny McBride, for assistance in escaping this potentially fatal circumstance.

As Chet, McBride demonstrates his range as an actor by juggling drama with humor. His character is a slacker and a plotter, and his chemistry with Jesse Eisenberg makes for some hilarious scenes amidst the dramatic situation. Fans of McBride's charismatic on-screen personality will find 30 Minutes or Less a compelling watch because it integrates companionship, humor, and excitement.

3) Pineapple Express (2008)

Together with Seth Rogen and James Franco, Danny McBride created Pineapple Express, a thrilling stoner comedy. The film follows James Franco's character, cannabis dealer Saul Silver, and Seth Rogen's character, Dale Denton, as they become involved in a risky drug-associated scheme.

McBride excels as Red, Saul's dim-witted and erratic supplier who becomes involved in the duo's exploits. With his wild antics, he gives the movie an extra layer of humor and creates situations that audiences will never forget. In addition to intensity and humor, Pineapple Express also highlights the on-screen relationship between McBride and the rest of the group.

4) Land of the Lost (2009)

Danny McBride embarks on a fantastical trip in Land of the Lost that involves travelling via a time-shifting portal. He portrays Will Stanton, a quirky and conceited scientist, who finds himself in a mysterious country inhabited by dinosaurs and other fictitious animals, together with Holly Cantrell, a palaeontologist (Anna Friel) and Rick Marshall, a survivalist (Will Ferrell).

Given how McBride combines his comedic skills with spontaneous acts of courageous behavior, his performance as Will Stanton is tremendously hilarious. His character encounters the prehistoric world, which results in hilarious situations and clever punchlines. Fans of McBride's comedic talents will love Land of the Lost because it has the ideal ratio of thrills, humor, and excitement.

5) The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Danny McBride plays a supporting role in The Heartbreak Kid, demonstrating his range as an actor outside of his trademark humorous approach. The story revolves around Eddie, played by Ben Stiller, who discovers that his new wife is not at all like what he had imagined after he gets married hastily. He meets Lila, played by Malin Akerman, while they are on their honeymoon and has to negotiate the difficulties of love and relationships.

Martin, played by McBride, is Eddie's boorish friend. Even though McBride's part in this film is less prominent than in some of his other movies, his presence nonetheless adds to its comedy.

Every movie on this list is evidence of Danny McBride's talent and skill as an actor, and his filmography is a veritable gold mine of hilarious treasures. These films provide plenty for everyone, whether you enjoy outrageous humor, smart banter, or touching narratives.

They are not only entertaining, but they'll also have you laughing out loud, demonstrating Danny McBride's undisputed status as one of Hollywood's most gifted and appreciated comic actors. So, as fans of The Righteous Gemstones anxiously await the release of its fourth season, indulging in these movies can help relieve some of the anxiety with much-needed laughter.