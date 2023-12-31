5 details about Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen's murder explored

The brutal double homicide of Jason Allen and his fiancée Lindsay Cutshall at Jenner Beach in August 2004 captured the nation's attention. The couple were found inside their bloodied sleeping bags, shot in the head at point-blank range on August 18, 2004, by a Sheriff's helicopter.

Thirteen years later, detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department got hold of Shaun Gallon, who was briefly suspected of having been involved in the killings back in 2004. However, his confession brought a breakthrough in the case, leading to his conviction in 2017.

The Final Moments season 2 episode 12, airing on December 31, 2023, at 7 pm EST on Oxygen, sheds light on the double homicide and brings the chilling details of the murders. The synopsis reads,

"When Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen are found shot to death on a Northern California beach, police must trace their trail on the camping trip to find clues to their killer."

Five details about Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen's murder

1) Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen were engaged to be married in the fall of 2004

Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen had been seeing each other since 2002, when Cutshall was a student at the Appalachian Bible College in West Virginia. The couple were engaged six weeks later and were slated to exchange vows in the autumn of 2004.

The couple worked on their summer job as counselors, where they taught Bible studies and were also water rafting guides. Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen were quite in love as a logbook from the beach where they were murdered read a note by Jason which read,

"As I stir this mac and cheese, I think to myself, 'What a wonderful life.’ I’ve just spent two awesome days with my fiancée, Lindsay. Can life ever be so perfect? Only with a person who is so great. God gives me this privilege in life, and He has given me a wonderful woman to enjoy it."

Lindsay Cutshall had bought her wedding dress. Her father was a pastor who would be officiating their wedding.

2) The semi-automatic rifle used to shoot the couple was used by hunters

Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen were found murdered in their sleeping bags on August 18, 2004, by a Sheriff's helicopter. While the crime scene yielded little to no evidence, a fragment of the bullet lodged inside Jason's head gave the necessary ballistic information regarding the murder weapon used to murder them.

The weapon of choice was a hunter's semi-automatic lever-action .45-caliber Marlin Model 1894 long rifle. The shell casings were removed from the scene, and their belongings were left behind.

3) Evidence from the crime scene was released in 2006 with a $50,000 reward

Unable to find leads to the investigation, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department released a new list of evidence in 2006 with a $50,000 reward for information on the ongoing case. The investigators picked up poems, graffiti on driftwood, a visitor's logbook from a driftwood hut, a distinctive hat, and an empty 40-ounce bottle of Camo beer from the crime scene.

4) A survivalist from Forestville, Shaun Gallon, confesses to the double murder

A 911 call made to the police department reporting the fatal shooting of Shamus Gallon, a Forestville resident, brought his brother to the foreground. Shaun was considered a person of interest in 2004 when he was found in the Jenner area with a loaded gun in his pocket. He was let go as his gun did not match the weapon descriptions.

However, after his arrest for Shamus Gallon's murder, Shaun confessed to his involvement in the double homicide at Jenner Beach. He led the detectives to the can, which contained the shell casings hidden in a bush, and blamed the use of substances and alcohol for his state of mind. He mentioned the use of LSD for hearing ‘voices and demons’ inside his head, per the Mirror.

5) Shaun Gallon was sentenced to three life terms in prison

Shaun Gallon was convicted of the double murder of Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen. He was sentenced to three consecutive life terms and 95 years in prison in July 2019. He presently remains incarcerated at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, California, with no chance of parole.

