5 details about Robert Fingerhut's murder case

Robert Fingerhut, who owned the Greyhound bus terminals in Warren and Youngstown, was found shot to death at his Howland Township home in Ohio. His murder triggered an investigation that brought an intricate murder plot and a twisted love triangle to light. The investigation also led to the conviction of his former wife, Donna Roberts, and her ex-convict boyfriend Nate Jackson.

On Tuesday, Calls From the Inside on ID will further delve into the decades-old case and discuss all recent updates on the convictions of both convicts. The episode, titled Death by Prima Donna, airs on the channel at 9 pm ET on March 7.

The synopsis states:

"In December 2001, the brutal murder of Robert Fingerhut, the respected owner of two bus stations, spurs an investigation that reveals a sordid relationship of lust, lies and murder; jail calls hold the killer's secrets."

Both Roberts and Jackson were convicted on multiple charges and given the death penalty and are currently serving time on death row. The former is the only woman on death row in Ohio.

Nate Jackson's involvement in the murder, Robert Fingerhut's cause of death, and more details about the case

1) Robert Fingerhut's former wife Donna called 911 moments after midnight after his death

Robert Fingerhut and his wife Donna Roberts were already divorced in December 2001 but lived together at their home in Howland, Ohio. According to The Cinemaholic, Roberts was the first to discover the crime scene. She reportedly made a 911 call minutes after midnight on December 12, informing authorities that there was something wrong with Fingerhut.

2) Fingerhut was found shot to death in the kitchen

When first responders arrived at the crime scene, they found Robert Fingerhut shot to death in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor close to the garage. He was shot multiple times in the head, chest, and back, and a subsequent autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Further examination also showed signs of lacerations and abrasions on his left hand and head. Investigating authorities revealed that evidence found at the crime scene suggested that Fingerhut was attacked and beaten in the garage, after which he was shot at close range.

3) Authorities learned about Donna Roberts' relationship with ex-convict Nathaniel "Nate" Jackson

Donna Roberts reportedly plotted her former husband's murder with boyfriend Nate Jackson (Image via Oxygen)

During the initial stages of the investigation into Fingerhut's shooting death, authorities learned about Donna Roberts' relationship with a man named Nathaniel "Nate" Jackson. She told investigators that she started a s*xual relationship with Nate Jackson before he was sentenced to serve time at the Lorain Correctional Institution. They were together for two years at the time.

Roberts admitted that they would speak over the phone and exchange letters while Jackson was in prison. Authorities suspected that during this time, the duo discussed murdering Fingerhut indirectly so they could continue their relationship once Jackson was out of jail. Moreover, officials believed the duo was eying Fingerhut's life insurance.

4) DNA evidence found inside the victim's abandoned car and letters, led to an arrest

While searching the former couple's Howland home, authorities found 143 letters that Nate Jackson wrote to Donna Roberts while he was in prison. They also discovered an additional 145 letters in a shopping bag that Roberts reportedly wrote to Jackson. The letter suggested that the couple had been planning to murder Robert Fingerhut all along.

The victim's abandoned car was then found on a Youngstown street not far from the location where Roberts claimed she dropped Jackson off after picking him up from prison upon his release on December 9. Authorities discovered blood stains inside the car. The DNA was traced back to both Jackson and Fingerhut.

5) Nate Jackson reportedly confessed to killing Fingerhut but claimed he shot him in self-defense

Jackson confessed to shooting Robert Fingerhut but alleged that he shot him in an act of self-defense after the latter allegedly pointed a gun at him during an argument. However, using the same letters found during the search of the crime scene, authorities arrested Donna Roberts and charged her with complicity in connection to her former husband's shooting death.

Jackson and Roberts were found guilty on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, during separate trials and were given the death penalty. They are both currently serving time on death row.

Calls From the Inside on ID will shed more light on the case on March 7 at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes