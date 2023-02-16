5 details about Samira Frasch's murder

Samira Frasch, a Madagasscar-origin French model, was found dead at the bottom of the pool of her Tallahassee mansion in February 2014. Although the crime scene made Samira's death seem like an accident, subsequent examinations revealed that her cause of death was a combination of blunt force trauma to the head and drowning.

A three-year-long investigation into the model's death shed light on the events that transpired in the hours before she was beaten to death and pushed into the pool by her husband, Adam Frasch.

Wednesday's episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is slated to chronicle Samira Frasch's murder. The synopsis for the episode titled At the Bottom of the Pool reads:

"When a model and up-and-coming YouTube celebrity is found dead, police question her husband to see if he can provide any answers."

The episode will air on Oxygen at 8.00 pm ET on February 15, 2023.

Samira Frasch's autopsy report, Adam's cellmate's testimony, and more details about the case

1) Samira's body was found in the pool by a handyman

A handyman named Gerald Gardner found Samira Frasch's body at the bottom of her backyard pool in the gated Tallahassee neighborhood of Golden Eagle. He reportedly found the body just before 11 am. Samira was unresponsive, lying inside the pool with only a leopard print robe tied around her waist.

Gerald then called the cops to report the murder and also stated his reluctance to move Samira's body out of the pool.

2) Samira Frasch's autopsy report

At first, it appeared that Samira might have slipped and fallen into the pool, perhaps while chasing her dog, who was found near the pool area.

According to Oxygen, upon closer inspection, detectives discovered that the details at the scene were inconsistent with that assumption. Although a hose with one of Samira's sandals tucked underneath was discovered half submerged in the water, it appeared staged. Authorities also wondered how the sandals with ankle straps could have come off so easily.

After an autopsy, it was established that Samira's cause of death was a combination of drowning and blunt force trauma to the head. Additionally, the victim's friends and family informed investigators that she couldn't swim.

3) Samira's husband Adam Frasch was present at the house a few hours before her body was found

According to reports, Adam Frasch, Samira's estranged husband, spent the night before the murder at the house. He left the next day at 8.00 am with their two young daughters, heading to Panama City Beach in a rented GMC Yukon. Her body was discovered three hours later.

However, eyewitnesses claimed to have seen someone resembling Samira on the property after Adam left the house with their children. However, he was arrested for violating a court order that gave Samira sole temporary custody of their daughters. The duo was in the process of getting a divorce during the attack.

At the time of the arrest, authorities also noticed a scratch under Adam's eye.

4) Samira and Adam had a fight on the night before the murder

Adam Frasch described Samira as a violent alcoholic who consumed two bottles of champagne on the night before her body was found in the pool. However, a toxicology report stated that there were no traces of alcohol in her body. The couple reportedly fought that night after Samira found an intimate video that Adam had with an ex-girlfriend. Moreover, he was reportedly having multiple affairs at the time.

The couple was going through a contentious divorce and custody battle, with Samira Frasch potentially getting custody of their daughters, ownership of the house, and alimony.

5) Adam Frasch's cell mate testified at his trial, revealing details from Samira Frasch's murder

One of Adams' cell mates, Dale Folsom, testified at his trial, claiming that the father-of-two disclosed specifics about the murder to him. According to what he said, Frasch allegedly struck Samira Frasch in the head with a golf club before pushing her into the pool. He said that it was an accident and that Adam didn't mean to kill her.

Later, according to The Tallahassee Democrat, authorities found Samira's DNA on a golf club that was located at their home. However, the medical examiner alleged that the club in question did not cause the victim's head injuries.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will shed light on Samira Frasch's murder on Oxygen at 8.00 pm ET on February 15.

Poll : 0 votes