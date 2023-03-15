5 details about Scott Sessions' murder

Band member Scott Sessions' murder case recently made headlines again at the time of Kevin Eastman's conviction and sentencing last July. Sessions was murdered by Eastman for dating his ex Heather Frank. She was found shot to death in the days following the musician's killing in February 2020.

Eastman and Frank attempted to cover up Sessions' killing. At the time, authorities tracked the two using phone records and GPS trackers until Eastman's arrest about eight days later. That same day, Frank's body was found. The accused was convicted and sentenced to two life sentences, with an additional 27 years.

Scott Sessions and Heather Frank were murdered within days of each other (Image via Dignity Memorial, Retro 102.5)

Calls From the Inside will revisit the killing of Scott Sessions that concluded in a double homicide this Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The episode titled Flames of Jealousy airs on ID at 9.00 pm ET.

The synopsis for the all-new episode reads:

"The burning body of trumpet player Scott Sessions lies smoldering along a mountainside road; an investigation uncovers three potential suspects, plus another dead body, but calls from an inmate at the Weld County Jail reveal the true killer."

Five quick facts to know about Scott Sessions' murder that concluded in a double homicide case

1) Sessions was meeting Heather Frank for a date when was killed

Musician Scott Sessions and single mother-of-three Heather Frank met on January 22, 2020, at a Wednesday night blues jam concert. The two went on at least one date before deciding to meet on February 8. Sessions reportedly spoke to his father for the last time while heading out, informing him that he was going to meet someone.

That same day, Frank's volatile ex Kevin Eastman stopped by her apartment to discuss getting back together but learned about the former's meeting with Sessions. Authorities believe he was jealous and ambushed the musician near the entrance to her apartment in a fit of rage.

2) Two days after the killing, Scott Sessions' body was found by a snowplow driver

On February 10, a snow plow driver discovered Sessions' partially burned and nearly decapitated body near Old Flowers and Pingree Park roads about 40 miles west of Fort Collins in Larimer County. The corpse was found next to a flaming log and was wrapped in construction-grade plastic sheeting. It was revealed that he died from injuries to the neck and that his spinal cord was severed.

3) Authorities reached the crime scene after acquiring his Facebook chats

Authorities learned that Scott Sessions met 48-year-old Heather Frank at her Greeley apartment owing to Facebook chats and cellphone location data. As they searched Frank's house, they discovered evidence of a significant pool of blood near the front door that had permeated the wooden floor.

Upon realizing that Frank, a mother-of-three, was missing from her apartment, investigators did a bit of digging and found out about her violent ex-boyfriend Kevin Eastman. At the time, they were both suspects in the case, and officials were actively monitoring them. They believed Eastman murdered the musician out of jealousy and forced Frank to help him cover up the crime.

4) Sessions' partner Heather Frank was also found dead several days later

On February 16, Heather Frank, 48, was found shot to death at a Weld County property belonging to Kevin Eastman's employer. She was shot twice in the chest at close range and her body was wrapped in the same kind of plastic sheeting that was used to cover Scott Sessions' body. Reports state that Eastman was spotted at the same property earlier that day and was arrested at a nearby gas station.

5) Kevin Eastman was convicted in the double homicide of his ex and Sessions

In July 2022, Eastman was found guilty on two counts each of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence in the February 2020 double homicide of Heather Frank and Scott Sessions. The 50-year-old was handed two life sentences without the possibility of parole, with an additional 27 years in prison. Authorities alleged that he murdered Sessions out of jealousy and then killed Frank days later for being the sole witness to the previous murder.

ID's Calls From the Inside will further delve into the case on Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes