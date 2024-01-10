5 entertaining telenovelas to watch on Netflix 

For viewers who thrive on drama, there are plenty of telenovelas to watch on Netflix. While telenovelas have seen a spike in popularity across the globe over the years, there are still many viewers who don't exactly know what they are.

Simply put, a telenovela refers to a soap or serial produced primarily in Latin America. Like English-language soaps, these shows tend to have an overarching main plot with many interconnected sub-plots.

Given Netflix's mission to include global content, it is not surprising to see that the platform's collection has a decent number of telenovelas that can be streamed by subscribers. Several of these shows have found a dedicated fanbase not only in Latin America but also around the world.

Telenovelas aren't only for fans of classic soaps. Cinephiles looking for engaging dramas should also consider adding telenovelas to their watchlist as they have the perfect blend of shocking secrets, unexpected betrayals and unbelievable revelations.

Ingobernable, The House of Flowers and 3 other telenovelas on Netflix that are high on drama

1) The Mafia Dolls (2009)

Based on a book titled Las fantásticas, this Colombian show on Netflix focuses on five young women who pursue their dreams of living a rich life. Their pursuits get them involved in the risky business of drugs. However, their gamble lands them in trouble and puts their lives in jeopardy.

Starring Amparo Grisales, Angélica Blandón, Katherine Escobar, Yuly Ferreira, and more, the show contains two seasons complete with 118 episodes. The exciting plot and stellar acting by the cast make this a must-watch. It also presents a realistic picture of the impact that drug smuggling and black money can have on society.

2) Rosario Tijeras (2016)

Viewers looking for a good revenge drama will particularly enjoy this Mexican show. Bárbara de Regil stars as Rosario who has to face a lot of hardship growing up. After she decides she has had enough of being exploited, she makes up her mind to take revenge on all those who hurt her.

Like a lot of shows, it has a mix of endearing characters and characters that are easy to forget. However, the undisputed star is the lead character who has fire in her heart and plenty of gumption. She is one of the reasons why viewers will keep coming back to this telenovela that has three seasons and 197 episodes.

3) Ingobernable (2017)

This highly-charged drama will appeal to viewers who have a soft corner for narratives with a political angle. Containing 2 seasons and 27 episodes, this show stars Kate del Castillo in the lead. She plays the role of Emilia Urquiza, the fictional First Lady of Mexico. She wants to change the country for the better but unprecedented challenges keep getting in her way.

Castillo delivers an inspired performance that complements the well-written screenplay and keeps the tension up throughout the entirety of the show. Even though the political drama is the main draw, it also explores the emotional aspects to keep the audience invested.

4) The House of Flowers (2018)

This addictive show on Netflix stars Verónica Castro, Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez, Darío Yazbek Bernal, and more. The story focuses on the members of a dysfunctional upper-class Mexican family. In addition to owning a floristry shop, they also have a cabaret, both of which are named "The House of Flowers".

One of the reasons why this show received a lot of interest when it released is because it satirizes a lot of the clichéd telenovela elements. In fact, many see it as a new, more modern version of the telenovela.

The show has plenty of endearing characters who will win over viewers. Also, several characters identify as members of the LGBTQ community, and the show has storylines that explore issues faced by the community at large.

5) The Queen of Flow (2018)

Like Rosario Tijeras, this show also centers around revenge. María José Vargas stars as Yeimy Montoya, a talented composer from Columbia who is wrongfully imprisoned in New York. After having everything she loves taken away from her, she plans on getting revenge when she is finally able to return home. It has two seasons and 172 episodes in total.

One of the biggest highlights of the show has to be the music. The way it fuses seamlessly with the narrative is impressive, to say the least. The script is both witty and emotional. It will make for a great start for those who haven't watched telenovelas before.

These titles on Netflix are perfect for viewers looking for shows that have exciting plots, memorable characters and a healthy dose of drama.