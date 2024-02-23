5 Ewen MacIntosh films & TV shows to watch if you liked him in The Office

Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his work in BBC's The Office as "Big Keith", was one of the most prominent figures of British television. His deadpan comedy managed to humor the audience.

Unfortunately, his untimely demise on February 21, 2024, left many fans utterly distraught. Co-star Ricky Gervais mourned his passing via X, calling the actor an "absolute original".

Ewen's mastery extended to other films and TV shows as well. If you're a fan of the actor, look at 5 films and TV shows touched by his skillful presence.

5 films and TV shows featuring Ewen MacIntosh

1) Trainer Waiter in The Lobster

Before Yorgos Lanthimos directed Poor Things, he helmed The Lobster. The movie features Colin Farrel, John C. Reilly, Lea Seydoux, and Rachel Weisz. Actor Ewen MacIntosh stars as Trainer Waiter in the movie. Although brief, his appearance enhances the absurdity of this film. His line "It's no coincidence that the target is shaped like single people, and not couples" in the shooting scene adds the necessary humor needed in such a scene.

The film synopsis on IMDb reads:

"In a dystopian near future, according to the laws of The City, single people are taken to The Hotel, where they are obliged to find a romantic partner in 45 days or they're transformed into beasts and sent off into The Woods."

2) Buffet Man in After Life (Season 3, Episode 3)

Created by Ricky Gervais, After Life is a heartwarming series dealing with grief and the after-effects of death. Ewen Macintosh appears in the third episode of season 3 in 2022. He played the character of Buffet Man in his iconic style of comedy. Banned from an all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant, Ewen Macintosh's character laments in the scene on the missed opportunity of eating for 10 pounds only.

The series follows Tony, a man changed by circumstances as he grieves his wife's death.

3) Office Boss in Smalltown (Season 1, Episodes 1-3)

Starring as Connor's boss, Ewen Macintosh appeared in 3 episodes of this series' season one. The actor although prolific in his comedic work, shows the audience his range of acting in this role. He acts as the voice of reason that Connor needs in his life.

The show follows Connor, a 20-something boy who moves from rural Ireland to London in hopes of building a life in the city. But, as tragedy strikes back home, he has no option but to come to terms with it.

4) Nigel in K-Shop

A still from K-Shop (Image via White Lantern Film Production/Rod Lewis)

K-Shop is a thriller unlike any we've seen before. Released in 2016, this film was a study of the economic divide in England. The film focuses on the situation of service industry workers but with a twist. Ewen MacIntosh plays Nigel, a customer who falls in love with the human kebab being served at the kebab shop. His performance aids the scene to be elevated by adding the element of humor.

The plot of the film reads:

"A kebab shop owner's son, Salah, turns vigilante after his father's death to clean up the relentless onslaught of boozed up thrill seekers waging war on his doorstep."

5) Graham in Shed of the Dead

A still from Shed of the Dead (Image via Smart Dog Productions)

This comedy horror film is a gory affair. Ewen MacIntosh plays Graham in Shed of the Dead. Much-needed comedic relief provided by the actor enhances the atmosphere of the zombie movie. His nerdy behavior and straight-faced comedy are traits that make this character remarkable.

The film revolves around a nerd, Trevor, who never leaves his house, and Graham, his equally unemployed friend. After Trevor accidentally kills one of his neighbors and the dead begin to rise, he is forced to make a tough choice, whether to rescue his wife or not.

Few actors can perform with as much integrity and passion as Ewen MacIntosh. A master of comedic acting, his performances on TV and film will forever be etched in the audiences' memories. The Office actor will undoubtedly be missed by fans and co-actors around the world.

