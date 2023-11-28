5 most expensive Jacob watches of all time

Jacob & Co., a distinguished luxury brand renowned for its timeless watches, offers exceptional and unique timepieces that captivate watch collectors. Established by Jacob Arabo in 1984 in New York, the brand has earned a loyal following among watch enthusiasts due to its bespoke craftsmanship.

Some of its distinctive pieces boast intricate diamond embeds and are crafted from 18-karat gold, contributing to the brand's exclusivity and high price point. Collaborations with notable figures like footballer Cristiano Ronaldo have amplified the brand's popularity. Jacob & Co. watches are renowned for seamlessly blending technology and artistry.

Among its collection, the Astronomia Flawless Imperial Dragon stands out as one of the most expensive watches, commanding a price tag of nearly $1,500,000. Listed below are five of the most expensive Jacob & Co. watches of all time.

Most expensive Jacob watches of all time

1) Astronomia Flawless Imperial Dragon

The most remarkable feature of this timepiece is undoubtedly the hand-painted imperial dragon, boasting meticulous details that captivate the observer's attention. The presence of this intricately detailed dragon steals the spotlight. Equally astonishing is the inclusion of a hand-crafted globe, meticulously fashioned from magnesium and adorned with a remarkable 288-faceted Jacob cut diamond.

Further adding to its allure is the crystal-clear sapphire case, intricately crafted over an additional 1000 hours to achieve perfection. This exquisite manifestation of fine art and craftsmanship culminates in a timepiece valued at $1.5 million, showcasing unparalleled attention to detail and craftsmanship.

2) Billionaire Timeless Treasure

The Billionaire Timeless Treasure stands as one of the most opulent and expensive jewelry wristwatches, showcasing majestic craftsmanship that leaves viewers in awe. This magnificent timepiece is the result of a painstaking three-and-a-half-year creation process dedicated to crafting the bracelet.

It boasts 57 emerald-cut yellow diamonds, 425 Asscher-cut diamonds, and a rare collection of 76 tsavorite diamonds, all meticulously arranged. Valued at $20 million, this exquisite watch is a testament to extraordinary craftsmanship and sheer luxury.

3) Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette

Part of the esteemed Astronomia series by Jacob & Co., this timepiece stands as yet another masterpiece, seamlessly blending meticulous engineering with unparalleled craftsmanship. Renowned for its intricate design and technological complexity, this watch offers a unique feature with three axes for rotation.

Encased in transparent rose gold, the horological movement is a sight to behold. The dial is adorned with baguette-cut diamonds, while the back of the watch boasts eight invisible diamonds, further accentuating its luxurious appeal. Thus amounting to a cost of around $1 million.

4) The Mystery Tourbillion Watch

The Mystery Tourbillon timepiece epitomizes the pinnacle of high-jewelry craftsmanship, featuring two interlinked central back-to-back triple-axis tourbillons. This exquisite watch boasts a 60-hour power reserve capability, ensuring reliable performance.

The dial is adorned with 120 rainbow sapphires for the inner ring, 119 rainbow sapphires for the minute ring, and 143 sapphires for the hour rings, creating a stunning visual spectacle. Enhanced by an alligator strap and a gold-molded clasp, this remarkable piece is priced at $1.5 million, representing the epitome of luxury and precision in horology.

5) Bugatti Chiron Tourbillion Baguette

This iconic timepiece from the brand is a fusion of engineering excellence and automotive inspiration, embodying the essence of the Bugatti Chiron Hyper sports car. Its tonneau-shaped case draws inspiration from the sleek, flowing lines of the automobile. A standout feature of this masterpiece is the fully operational interpretation of the Bugatti W16 engine, meticulously crafted within.

The watch showcases a large sapphire crystal that adds to its allure. Notably, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo owns a customized version of this watch, valued at $1 million, further emphasizing its exclusivity and luxury appeal.

Jacob & Co. timepieces epitomize bespoke craftsmanship, seamlessly blending unique engineering feats with artistic excellence. The brand's repertoire includes a collection of exquisitely expensive watches, some of which hold the stature of museum-worthy artifacts.

Renowned for their incorporation of rare stones and intricate designs, Jacob & Co. watches stand as a testament to luxury and fine craftsmanship, making them a worthwhile investment.