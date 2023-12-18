5 most expensive Kaws sneakers of all time

Brian Donnelly, known by his creative alias Kaws, is a prominent American designer and artist. Initially, starting as a graffiti artist, he later transitioned from street art to fine art.

One of his most iconic creations is the "companion character". The pop-culture giant shows his creativity through different mediums including sneaker silhouettes that have become popular among sneakerheads and fashionistas.

Kaws has collaborated with huge brands like Nike, Bape, Dior, and Uniqlo, adding flair to iconic sneaker designs. Despite Kaws' monumental sculptures, his impact on sneaker culture remains noteworthy. Below is a thoughtfully compiled list of the five most expensive Kaws sneakers of all time.

Most expensive Kaws sneakers ever released

1. The Bapesta Chompers

The Bapesta Chompers (Image via StockX)

The 'Chompers,' released in 2006, stands out as an iconic sneaker that brought a vivid explosion of color to the sneaker scene. The sneakers feature a patent leather construction and reinforced triple paneling. The blend of Kaws' creative flair with Bape's streetwear aesthetics made it a timeless design. These kicks can be available on Stock X for $1,200.

2. Jordan 4 Retro Black

The Jordan 4 Retro Black (Image via StockX)

In 2017, Kaws collaborated with Jordan to produce an exquisite sneaker design. The sneakers showcased a fusion of sophistication and street aesthetics making it a pinnacle in the sneakers scene.

The all-grey suede construction transcended the traditional use of plastic accents. Kaws left his legendary mark through his drawings etched onto the uppers. With top-notch materials, exquisite design, and an aura of exclusivity, the sneakers are considered among the sleekest and most sought-after designs in the sneaker scene. These premium kicks can be available on Stock X for $1,781.

3. The Bape Sta

The Bape Sta (Images via StockX)

The 2005 collaboration between the artiste and Nigo's Bape Sta was a pivotal point in sneaker culture. The duo masterfully embraced the 'less is more' belief and showcased a partnership that resonated with simplicity and style.

The sneakers featured Kaws' iconic "XX" motif stamped on the heel, the creativity seamlessly blended with the classic design of the iconic silhouette. This release was not just a collaboration but a cultural statement that paved the way for future ventures. The sneakers sell on eBay for $2,500.

4. The Air Max 90

The Air Max 90 (Image via StockX)

The shoe giant and talented artiste teamed up to unveil two memorable colorways of the Air Max 90 - one in the OG white color and the other in a contemporary black color. The distinctive designs and artistic touch have made it unforgettable, holding a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads around the world. The sneakers are available on Stock X for $2,500.

5. Nike Air Force 1 Supreme

The Nike Air Force 1 Supreme (Image via StockX)

Kaws showcased his creative genius with the release of the Nike Air Force 1 Supreme. Designed in smooth black nubuck with pops of neon yellow, the sneaker is an absolute work of art.

The design made a visual and iconic presentation of the classic Air Force 1 silhouette. The artiste's legendary "XX" branding appeared throughout the kicks, making collaboration noteworthy for both. This silhouette is available on Stock X for $4,257.

Kaws adds a touch of artistic flair to his sneaker designs, elevating them into masterpieces. His sneakers make a bold statement that art can be represented in any form. They are fashionable and are worthy investment pieces.