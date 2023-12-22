5 facts about upcoming biopic The Boys in the Boat

The Boys in the Boat is the latest biopic that fans of the genre are talking about. In general, 2023 has been a good year in terms of intriguing biographical movies, with Oppenheimer creating the most buzz among cinephiles.

While Oppenheimer focused on the creation of the atomic bomb and the consequences thereof, The Boys in the Boat will present a more inspirational story about the University of Washington crew and their stint at the 1936 Summer Olympic Games.

The anticipated sports biopic had its world premiere earlier this month in Los Angeles. Scheduled to hit theaters on December 25, 2023, it hopes to close the year on a high with a lesser-known story that will leave viewers inspired and entertained.

Starring an eclectic cast, it will focus on the struggles and challenges of the rowing team, which left an undeniable mark on people with their spirited performance at the 1936 Summer Olympics. Viewers looking for a moving watch should make a point to mark their calendars.

5 interesting facts that will raise the viewer's anticipation for The Boys in the Boat

1) The Boys in the Boat is an adaptation

Some of the best biopics are adaptations, and viewers will be hoping that this upcoming movie will be able to join the greats with its powerful storytelling.

Adapted from Daniel James Brown's non-fiction book, the story revolves around the struggles and sacrifices made by the rowing team of the University of Washington to make it to the Olympics.

Published in 2013, The Boys in the Boat quickly became one of the best-selling books after it was released. Given how the book was highly praised by readers, movie lovers will be expecting the screenplay to do justice to the riveting source material.

2) George Clooney in the director's seat

62-year-old George Clooney is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood and has appeared in countless movies and shows. He transformed from appearing in front of the camera to operating behind it in 2002.

He made his directorial debut with the movie Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002). His other directorial work includes The Monuments Men (2014), The Midnight Sky (2020), and more.

Given that he has plenty of experience on both sides of the camera, viewers can rest assured that he has the mettle to bring the inspirational story to life and give The Boys in the Boat the depth it deserves.

3) Callum Turner in the lead

Cinephiles will recognize Callum Turner from the Fantastic Beasts movies, wherein he played the role of Theseus Scamander.

The 33-year-old actor received plenty of positive reviews for his captivating performance in the thriller show The Capture (2019). In The Boys in the Boat, he plays the role of Joe Rantz, one of the members of the rowing team.

The rower had a tough childhood and worked hard to put himself through school. It will be interesting to see how Turner showcases the complex emotions of the character in The Boys in the Boat.

4) Joel Edgerton to play Al Ulbrickson

Star Wars fans know Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars. He appeared in both Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). Edgerton also reprised the role in Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022). 49 years old, the versatile actor made a mark with his work in Loving (2016). His work even earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

In The Boys in the Boat, he plays Al Ulbrickson Sr., who coached the University of Washington rowing crew from 1927 to 1959. Under his mentorship, the team won multiple championships.

5) Screenplay by The Revenant's Mark L. Smith

A good screenplay can make all the difference, more so when it is an adaptation of a beloved book. For audiences to understand the full picture and have a connection to the characters in the film, The Boys in the Boat needs to emphasize the important plot points.

Talented and experienced, Mark L. Smith knows what will appeal to moviegoers. He has worked on notable projects such as The Revenant (2015) with Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Midnight Sky, The Marsh King's Daughter (2023) with Elle Smith, and more.

Bookworms are hoping that Smith's screenplay will present the story of The Boys in the Boat in a manner that is both insightful and inspiring.

Viewers looking for an unconventional watch for Christmas will not be disappointed with this heartwarming biopic.