5 fan-favorite McDonald's menu items that need to make a comeback

McDonald's is one of the most renowned fast-food chains in the world and has a footprint in over 100 countries around the world. Although the fast-food joint is primarily known for its burgers, some other menu items, like the McFlurry, have become beloved treats across the globe.

McDonald’s multinational presence allows the brand to explore local flavors and experiment with new offerings.

Alongside permanent items, from its dynamic menu, some offerings remain, while others are eventually discontinued for various reasons. However, certain limited-time and discontinued items leave a lasting impression on fans, who often call for their return.

From wraps to burgers, 5 popular discontinued McDonald's items

1) Snack Wrap

This is one of the most-demanded items by fans. These were the tortilla wraps filled with Chicken Selects, cheese, ranch sauce, and lettuce. Introduced in 2006, the burger giant discontinued it in 2016 due to some operational challenges. Ever since its discontinuation, the fans have been demanding it.

The demand was so strong that the label announced its comeback in the US this year. On April 15, the brand teased fans with a new date, suggesting their comeback before October.

2) McRib

The sandwich was introduced in 1981 and has now become a seasonal offering in the US, usually coming around the end of the year. The sandwich includes a boneless pork patty dipped in BBQ sauce and further layered with onions and pickles.

McDonald's introduces this sandwich around the world, time and again. The last time this pork delicacy returned to US locations was in December 2024 for a limited time. While there are people who are not fans of this sandwich, there are some pork lovers who look forward to this offering.

3) McCafé bakery items

The global burger joint has always offered some sweet treats to its guests. The restaurant unveiled three bakery items under its McCafe bakery lineup in 2020 for US customers. The trio included Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and the Cinnamon Roll.

However, in 2023, McDonald's discontinued this lineup, which fans didn't appreciate much and asked for its return.

Although bakery lovers can still enjoy baked apple pie, chocolate chip cookies, and some other frozen desserts, there are many who still miss these offerings.

4) Angus Third Pounder

The Golden Arches introduced this loaded burger in the US in 2009 after a franchisee asked for a heavier burger than the Quarter Pounder. The Angus Third Pounder came with a huge patty stacked up with a full slice of bacon, Swiss cheese, red onion slices, and mushrooms. It was a brand's fresh addition after the Big N' Tasty, which came in 2001.

The burger was selling for $4.49 in the US, and the company decided to drop it from its menu to focus on the less pricey Quarter Pounder. This deluxe burger left the US in 2013, as the toppings were reportedly costlier. However, the burger is still present on the menus of some other countries, like Australia.

5) Chicken Selects

These chicken tenders were introduced by McDonald's in 2004 and became a hit among chicken lovers. These seasoned chicken tenders were discontinued by the label in 2013.

However, fans have been urging the restaurant chain to bring them back since then. Listening to the popular demand, the company announced its comeback earlier this year during its. Chicken Selects are returning as Chicken Strips and will soon be available across the US.

In addition to these five items, there are several other limited-time or discontinued McDonald’s offerings that fans frequently request to see return.

