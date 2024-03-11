5 films that did not make it to the Oscar 2024 nominations

The Oscar 2024 nominations have left the world divided. While films like Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Poor Things have secured a record number of nominations, other films have been snubbed of the honor.

Nolan's epic secured 13 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director; Gerwig's feminist take on the doll got 8 nominations; and Lanthimos' coming-of-age drama managed 11. A24's Past Lives and The Zone of Interest secured Best Picture nominations.

However, as is the case every year, certain critically acclaimed films could have fared better at the Oscar race.

5 great films snubbed by the Oscar 2024 nominations

1) A Thousand and One

The feature debut by A. V. Rockwell stars Teyana Taylor. The film picked up the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival of 2023, the Gotham Award for Breakthrough Director, and several acting awards for Teyana Taylor. The film captures the struggles of parenthood in a dangerous world. The Focus Features film could not make the Oscar 2024 nomination list.

The plot of the film follows a fiercely loyal Inez, who kidnaps her son from foster care to provide for a better life in NYC.

2) All of Us Strangers

All of Us Strangers is one of the most talked-about films of 2023. However, it failed to secure even a single nomination from the Oscars this year. Andrew Haigh's film, with 10 BAFTA nominations, profoundly examines loneliness and the supernatural. With erotic chemistry between the lead actors and beautiful background scores, All of Us Strangers has been critically exclaimed.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"A screenwriter drawn back to his childhood home enters into a fledgling relationship with his downstairs neighbor while discovering a mysterious new way to heal from losing his parents 30 years ago."

3) Priscilla

One of the strongest films of 2023, Priscilla was overlooked by the Academy. The film has been marked as a benchmark in Sofia Coppola's expansive career by critics. According to fans, her screenplay and editing show the mark of a director in tune with her mastery. The film's actors fared well at other festivals. Cailee Spaeny bagged the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her lead performance as the wife of Elvis Presley.

The plot of the film follows Priscilla Presley's life as she gets romantically entangled with the superstar of the century, Elvis Presley.

4) The Iron Claw

Zac Efron's new feature by A24 was a surprising film. This film is gritty and heartbreaking as it tells the story of the Von Erich family of wrestlers. Efron's physical transformation is being compared to Robert De Niro's in Raging Bull by fans of both films. The film won Best Ensemble and was named one of the Top 10 Films of the year by the National Board of Review.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s."

5) Memory

Previous Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain's Memory is a take on the effects of dementia. Peter Sarsgaard won the Best Actor award at the Venice Film Festival. According to critics, the emotional character study of the actors in this film by Michel Franco is a tour de force.

While the film did not receive an Oscar 2024 nomination, the film was nominated for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

The film follows Sylvia, a social worker and recovering alcoholic, as she helps her schoolmate overcome the challenges of dementia.

These five fantastic films could not make it to the Oscar 2024 nomination list but deserve to be seen by audiences all over the world.