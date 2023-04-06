5 funny K-dramas on Netflix that'll have you laugh out loud

Fans can find a plethora of funny K-dramas on Netflix, and despite the Korean entertainment industry's experimentation with various genres, the comedy genre remains one of the fandom's favorites. The fact that many K-dramas are set in a variety of different eras and still have comedic undertones in their plots is evidence that the industry is constantly getting creative with genres and storylines.

While it is true that selecting a limited number of shows from the crowded list of funny K-dramas on Netflix is difficult, the spots of classics are difficult to compete with. From a chaotic enemy-to-lover trope to a community-based show that effortlessly warms your heart, here are 5 K-dramas that can make you laugh out loud despite their serious main plot, ranked in no particular order.

From historical settings to modern-day landscape: 5 funny K-dramas on Netflix to watch for a good laugh

1) Welcome to Waikiki

Released in 2018, Welcome to Waikiki remains one of Netflix's most popular comedic K-dramas. With stars Lee Yi-kyung, Kim Jung-hyun, Kim Seon-ho, and Moon Ga-young leading the show, the narrative showcases the lives of three young men who kickstart a guesthouse business in an effort to create funds for their filming project. However, the venture fails to be of any profit for the ambitious group.

While this is the central plot of the show, the way it was carried along with its many hilarious side plots made it quite a fun watch. As fans greatly enjoyed the original series, their joy only doubled with the release of the second season.

2) Mr. Queen

Standing as one of the most iconic Sageuk productions, Mr. Queen effortlessly finds itself on the list of funny K-dramas on Netflix. Starring Shin Hye-sin and Kim Jung-hyun, the show revolves around the story of a chef who accidentally time travels, trapping himself in the body of a queen from the Joseon era.

As the show progresses through its twenty episodes, it showcases the natural chaos that arises between the soul of the male chef and the body of a queen. Much of this chaos, however, is presented in a lighthearted manner, with several jokes and puns intertwining with the plot.

3) Reply 1988

The most well-received show out of the Reply series, Reply 1988, with its community-based storyline comes next on the list of funny K-dramas on Netflix. Narrating the lives of five families living in the same neighborhood of Ssangmundong in Seoul, the show is a nostalgic look back at the characters' formative years.

Given its involvement in familial relationships and friendships, the show naturally takes an emotional turn, bringing people to tears quite often. However, its comedic scenes make the audience laugh just as much, if not more.

4) Fight For My Way

Another present-day rom-com sitting on the list of funny K-dramas on Netflix is Fight for My Way, starring Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won. The narrative follows the lives of two childhood friends, a taekwondo champion and a receptionist, who are fixated on navigating their way through hardships to achieve their long-built dreams.

Simultaneously, the two's close-knit relationship transcends friendship, tapping into the love they have for each other. However, this doesn't in the least bit take away from the comical duo they prove to be during many parts of the show.

5) Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Last on the list of funny K-dramas on Netflix is yet another classic rom-com, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. Released in 2016, the show stars many significant faces in the K-drama industry such as Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Sung-kyung, Kyung Soo-jin, Lee Jae-yoon, and more. It displays the relationship between a female weightlifter and a male swimmer.

The show narrates the story of two childhood friends who reunite at college. While they attempt to carry on the argument-filled friendship they shared during their formative years, inevitably they start to fall in love. The plot's development from them being enemies to lovers proves to be a great comic relief.

As the K-drama industry continues to produce more shows that help fans have a good laugh, its audience expands and grows as a result of the abundance of great shows.

