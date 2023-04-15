5 iconic Harry Potter scenes to remember as new series announcement takes over internet

Potterheads cannot stay calm because Warner Bros. Discovery just announced a new Harry Potter series to be in the works. Alongside the announcement of their new streaming service, Max, made by combining HBO Max and Discovery+, Warner Bros. also talked about a new Harry Potter series that they have greenlit. The series is said to be a decade-long project that will probably debut on Max sometime in 2025 or 2026.

J.K. Rowling, the author of the original series, is set to be an executive producer of the project alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts. She has talked about how important it is for the production to be true to the source material. This probably means that fans can expect to see another great adaptation and much more attention to detail than the works till date.

The news has left fans from across the world jumping with excitement. As it happens, Potterheads took to social media platforms to express their joy and anticipation for the release of a new Harry Potter series in the foreseeable future.

With a new Harry Potter series in the works, it is high time for fans to revisit their favorite fantasy franchise. Hence, this article explores some of the most iconic moments from the original film series.

The Dumbledore vs Voldemort fight and 4 other evergreen moments from the Harry Potter films

1) Harry's first trip to Diagon Alley (Harry Potter and the Socerer's Stone)

For all the Potterheads, their first experience of the wizarding world was alongside Harry. After the protagonist gets his letter of admission from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Hagrid takes him shopping to get the things he will need for school. As Harry is guided to the back room of Leaky Cauldron, a pub nestled in central London, a brick wall opens up into Diagon Alley, a cobblestoned wizard shopping district.

This is one of the most iconic and memorable scenes in the film as the audience, along with Harry, get their first glimpse into the wizarding world hidden from the muggles. The visual spectacle of witnessing a whole new world filled with witches, wizards, magical contraptions, flying brooms, and a whole lot of magic dazzles the young protagonist and the viewers.

2) Harry casts the Patronus (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban)

In the second film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the audience is treated to another iconic scene in the series. When Harry and Sirius are attacked by Dementors, a strong Patronus appears in the form of a stag, warding off the dementors and saving the duo from imminent doom.

While Harry originally thinks that his father had somehow returned from the grave to save him, he realizes later on that their mysterious savior was none other than himself. It was Harry who had traveled back in time with the Time-Turner and cast the Patronus.

This scene has gone on to become one of the most iconic scenes, giving viewers a glimpse of Harry's innate talent and affinity for magic as he cast such a strong spell that is beyond the capabilities of most magicians.

3) Dumbledore vs Voldemort (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix)

By the time fans watch the fifth movie in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, they will be quite invested in the wizarding world and its spectacles. Yet, despite going through more than half of the films in the series, fans are treated to a proper battle between wizards for the first time in this film.

Right after the Order of the Phoenix battle, the Death Eaters in the Department of Mysteries and Voldemort arrives to kill Harry himself. However, before he can do so, Dumbledore arrives by Harry's aide. The two master wizards rage a fierce battle in the atrium of the Ministry of Magic, which is beyond thrilling.

Dumbledore, the strongest wizard the world has ever seen going against Voldemort, the most feared wizard of their times, made for the best rivals in a cut-throat duel. The sequence still gives goosebumps and is easily among the most memorable scenes in the entire film series.

4) Snape's true intensions (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2)

The Harry Potter film series painted Severus Snape as quite the character - acerbic, cold, and antagonistic towards Harry. However, the final film revealed him to be a nuanced character with personal motivations, a complicated past, and deep-seated loyalties. The related sequence is undoubtedly one of the most memorable scenes in the entire story.

After Voldemort lethally injures Snape to become the true master of the Elder Wand, Harry reaches out just in time to collect his memories before he dies. In the pensieve, he uncovers the truth that Snape had always hidden. The scene is truly one of the greatest tearjerker moments in the franchise and has given birth to the pop-culture reference of Snape's "always."

5) Dumbledore and Harry at King's Cross (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2)

One of the final moments of the film series that has become an iconic sequence is when Harry seemingly dies and meets Dumbledore at the King's Cross Station. After being hit with Voldemort's Avada Kedavra, part of Voldemort's soul within Harry dies, leaving the protagonist with the choice of either going back or moving on to death.

While at King's Cross station, Harry meets the specter of Dumbledore and has a heartfelt conversation before he takes his leave. Harry then returns to life and waits for the opportune moment to reveal himself.

These were some of our picks for the most memorable scenes from the Harry Potter film series. Potterheads can revisit the films to enjoy the sheer joy and excitement that comes with the wizarding world of Harry Potter. They can also rewatch the movies as they wait for the upcoming series from the house of HBO Max to be released in the foreseeable future.

