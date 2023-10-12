5 interesting facts about The Pigeon Tunnel coming to Apple TV+ this October

Apple TV+ already has a considerable collection of riveting documentaries, and The Pigeon Tunnel will be joining the list on October 20, 2023. This anticipated documentary is perfect for cinephiles fascinated with spy thrillers and the world of espionage as it goes into depth about the life and career of David John Moore Cornwell. If that name sounds unfamiliar, it's because most people know him by his pen name, John le Carré.

Bookworms should already be well-acquainted with John le Carré's works as he is a prolific writer whose thrilling espionage novels have enthralled readers from around the world. The author's first novel, called Call for the Dead, came back in 1961.

Throughout his lifetime, le Carré wrote several novels that became extremely popular and usually centered around protagonists who were spies. Unsurprisingly, many of his works have been adapted for film and TV. Fans will surely enjoy watching The Pigeon Tunnel to learn more about the world that inspired the work.

5 reasons why espionage fans will enjoy watching the upcoming documentary The Pigeon Tunnel

1) An award-winning director helms The Pigeon Tunnel

Errol Morris has directed The Pigeon Tunnel. He won an Oscar for his work in The Fog of War: Eleven Lessons from the Life of Robert S. McNamara. The documentary, released in 2003, gives viewers an insight into the life of Robert McNamara, former U.S. Secretary of Defense. It also goes into detail about McNamara's observations on modern warfare.

Morris has a knack for making documentaries about unusual subjects that interest the audience. Given that le Carré's real story is something right out of a fiction novel, the skilled director will surely find a way to do justice to the narrative and keep viewers hooked from the beginning to the end.

2) John le Carré worked for both MI5 and MI6

It is interesting to note that fiction writers don't always write from personal experiences. Hence, they are rightfully termed as fiction. However, in the case of John le Carré, his works were inspired by his days in the Secret Service.

As an active officer in the field, he had plenty of experience tapping telephone lines, conducting interrogations, and more. Fans will be hoping that The Pigeon Tunnel will allow them to see further into the real world of espionage through the author's accounts.

3) The Pigeon Tunnel will likely explore the theme of betrayal

Betrayal and loyalty are two common themes in the works of John le Carré, something that the author will likely reflect on sometime during the length of The Pigeon Tunnel.

This would hardly be surprising as the author's career in MI6 came to an end because of the betrayal of a double agent. Kim Philby was a British intelligence officer who later turned out to be a Soviet spy. He leaked several agents' covers to the KGB, which unfortunately included le Carré.

However, it was fortunate for the author that his third novel, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold (1963), received worldwide praise around the same time and gave him the confidence to fully commit to writing as his full-time profession.

4) The Pigeon Tunnel will delve into the psychological aspects of espionage

Usually, when it comes to spy thrillers, there is a lot of action involved, but John le Carré's has a slightly different style. He likes to focus on the mental makeup of the characters and the inner struggles that they have to endure on the field.

Fans will be hoping that in the documentary, the author will give more insight into his own time in the field so that it helps them understand why he chose to focus on the psychological aspects related to espionage.

5) The final interview

After having lived such an exciting life on the field, it is no wonder that fans cannot get enough of John le Carré. Fans would especially look forward to his interviews and real accounts on TV and in the papers. However, since the author passed away on December 12, 2020, it has been a couple of years since fans have gotten their hands on any new content.

Thanks to The Pigeon Tunnel, viewers will now have the opportunity to see the man in question and listen to his final recorded words. Something that ardent fans would want to take advantage of.

Fans of le Carré's adaptations like The Tailor of Panama (2001), Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), and more should watch the upcoming documentary The Pigeon Tunnel to know what inspired the world and characters that the author created in his books.