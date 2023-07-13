5 Issa Rae films to watch ahead of Barbie

38-year-old Issa Rae is no stranger to the limelight. She first gained attention when her YouTube web series, titled Awkward Black Girl, became popular among viewers on the platform. Over the years, she has also branched out to television shows and feature films and achieved success in both fields.

In fact, Issa Rae was one of the lead actors in Insecure, a highly acclaimed TV series, which was nominated for multiple awards. In addition to starring in it, Rae was also one of the co-creators and co-writers of the show.

In terms of feature films, Issa Rae has dabbled in different genres and experimented with diverse roles. She will soon be appearing in Barbie, set to release on July 21, 2023. Rae will be playing the role of President Barbie. Fans of the actor are looking forward to her version of the world-famous toy.

Issa Rae has a knack for picking interesting projects, so fans can rest assued that any film featuring the talented actor will be worth their time.

The Hate You Give, The Lovebirds, and three other films starring Issa Rae that prove she has amazing range

1) The Hate You Give (2018)

This movie focuses on the life of a 16-year old girl named Starr. Starr juggles between two worlds—the poor neighborhood she lives in and the fancy school she attends. However, things start to unravel when she witnesses a police officer shoot her childhood friend.

Issa Rae plays the role of a civil rights lawyer named April Ofrah. The Hate You Give is an emotional story, but one that needs to be told and heard. The lead actors do a great job of portraying the complex emotions they feel as the story progresses. Thus, this movie should definitely be on your must-watch list.

2) The Photograph (2020)

This is a heartfelt romantic movie starring Issa Rae in the lead. She dons the role of Mae Morton, the estranged daughter of a famous photographer. When a journalist named Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield) starts investigating her late mother's life, she finds out more about her mother, and also about herself, in the process.

The chemistry between the leads is electric, and will make viewers want to root for them. The story puts focus on finding the courage to accept and embrace love when it knocks on your door. Issa Rae fans who enjoy romantic movies should definitely watch this one.

3) The Lovebirds (2020)

The Lovebirds stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in the lead roles of a steady couple who have been together for four years. After going through a rough patch, they decide that it might be best to go their seperate ways. However, they somehow get entangled in a murder case, and they have to find the real murderer while being on the run from the police, in order to clear their names.

It is wonderful to see the interactions between the two leads in The Lovebirds. They have great comedic timing and neither of them outshines the other. The Lovebirds is the perfect movie to watch when you need something entertaining and fun.

4) Vengeance (2022)

B. J. Novak's directorial debut, this movie also stars Novak in the lead role. He plays the role of Ben Manalowitz, a journalist who engages in casual relationships. When a woman he had hooked up with dies, he ends up attending her funeral in Texas. Her brother thinks that she was murdered and wants his help to avenge her. Ben sees this as an opportunity to share the story of loss and denial through his podcast.

Issa Rae plays the role of Ben's podcast producer Eloise. Vengeance is witty and smart, and there is a lot to learn if one can read between the lines. The characters are well-developed, and there are plenty of unexpected twists to keep even the most discerning viewers hooked till the end.

5) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Spiderman is a well-known character, and to see it reimagined in not just one but many new avatars is certainly worth checking out. In this movie, Miles is Brooklyn's full-time Spiderman. With Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman by his side, he comes across the multiverse, where he meets different kinds of Spider-people. However, conflict arises when all of them cannot agree on the best way to contain a new threat.

Issa Rae plays the role of a pregnant African-American Spider-Woman, named Jess Drew, who hails from Earth-404. She is the right-hand of Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, who is the leader. The striking animation and intriguing narrative are guaranteed to appeal to Spiderman fans.

Issa Rae is an exceptionally talented actor, and these interesting titles that feature her in varied roles attest to that fact. Fans are looking forward to watch her future projects, including Barbie.

