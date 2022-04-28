5 K-pop idols who look alike

K-pop fans have always managed to find some similarities between the idols they’re fans of. However, sometimes this similarity might be their face itself.

It is not uncommon for companies to go for the same look when picking artists for their groups or trainees to recruit. SM Entertainment is known to have a particular type of face they prefer. Many of their artists who have debuted, male and female, seem to share resemblances, making them look pretty similar.

Fans, however, find it intriguing to see two people who have no relation to one another looking like carbon copies of each other. Some fans even believed the jokes, calling these lookalike idols siblings because of the uncanny resemblance they shared.

Five sets of K-pop idols who could pass for siblings

1) Minhyuk and Soobin

ً @tinyhuta THE WAY SOOBIN AND MINHYUK GOT CLOSER ㅠㅠ there's tears in my eyes THE WAY SOOBIN AND MINHYUK GOT CLOSER ㅠㅠ there's tears in my eyes https://t.co/utTZhFgtSt

Fans have always thought that BTOB's Minhyuk and TXT's Soobin could pass for each other. Their interactions on Music Bank, which Soobin was hosting for a while, confirmed fans' beliefs.

This is not the first time K-pop idol Minhyuk has been compared to someone based on his looks. Many people believe he shared similar facial features to MAMAMOO's Moonbyul and ASTRO's Sanha.

However, this was the first time he was bewildered by seeing an idol who could pass for his twin. He mentioned that looking at Soobing changed his mindset about lookalikes and that even his friends admit they look the same.

Even Soobin agrees that he and his sunbae lookalike, enough to probably fool fans.

2) Soojin and Aisha

liz @blinksapphic i just think that soojin and aisha i just think that soojin and aisha https://t.co/CGHat9h0s7

Some fans have found blaring similarities between (G)I-DLE's former member Soojin and EVERGLOW's Aisha. Some even consider the two carbon copies of each other. From their hair to make-up, even selfie poses are something fans have found to be alike.

However, some other fans have different opinions. They consider K-pop idol Aisha to be a copy of Soojin and (G)I-DLE's leader Soyeon.

3) Jaejoon and Taeyong

chy¹²⁷ @simplytaeyong not sure if jaejoong looks like taeyong or taeyong looks like jaejoong not sure if jaejoong looks like taeyong or taeyong looks like jaejoong https://t.co/N2tNwndeNX

SM Entertainment (SME) is known to recruit trainees based on their looks. Somehow, the majority of their most-popular idols have a particular kind of face that has now become the image of the company.

Former TVXQ and JYJ member Jaejoong was not only talented at singing but was also a visual member. Visuals are given a lot of importance at SME, seeing as to how there are various new trainees whose visuals are similar to older idols from the company.

NCT's Taeyong is often compared to Jaejoong, not only in their visuals but also in their mannerisms. Over the years, their powerful charisma on stage has also been compared.

Pictures of the two K-pop idols wearing similar clothing and having the same hairstyles and colored hair further prove to fans that they indeed share an uncanny resemblance.

4) Hyujin and YeJi

Stray Kids Hyunjin and ITZY's YeJi have frequently been called twins because they resemble each other. Both have small faces, chiseled jaws, thin lips, and sharp noses.

This is the perfect example of companies having a certain type of visual they like to recruit as trainees, as both the idols are from JYP Entertainment.

The two K-pop idols are known as sibling-dol, not only because of their similar faces but also because they were born in the same year, both have the surname Hwang and have shared a strong resemblance since they were in school.

The similarities between the two are way too many. Even ardent fans have confused the two for having some relation to each other. However, that is not the case in reality.

5) Jungwoo and Seola

Fans believe that NCT's Jungwoo could pass off as WJSN's Seola if he just wore a wig due to the heavy resemblance they share. They both have round eyes and thick, plump lips.

Coincidentally, both K-pop idols have dyed their hair in similar colors, bringing their similarities further to the forefront. Their mannerism in photo shoots is also pretty similar, and they're both vocals in their group, which adds to the sibling conspiracy theory.

Many idols share resemblances with one another, but one must not stereotype.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar