Ever since the year began, Korean celebrity weddings have taken over social media, thanks to announcements of Song Joong-ki marrying Katy Louise Saunders, and Lee Seung-gi wedding Lee Da-in.

Famous personalities tying the knot have always been occasions for fans to celebrate, allowing them to live vicariously through their favorite stars.

In 2021, however, with the unavoidable threat of a pandemic looming large, not many weddings took place. Celebrities were no different, and very few took the decision to get married that year.

For those who did choose to do so, the ceremonies were usually subdued and involved few people. Nonetheless, these star weddings seemed a little ray of hope in a year otherwise consumed by a pandemic.

Five Korean celebrity weddings that took place in 2021 and had netizens gushing

1) Lee Ji-hoon

If there's one fan who got lucky enough to marry the man of her dreams, it has to be Lee Ji-hoon's wife, Miura Ayane, who was a fan of the Korean actor and singer before she got into a relationship with him.

In fact, Ji-hoon was one of the reasons she came to Korea in the first place. After several attempts for a first date, and finally getting to know the actor as a person, the two started dating, fell in love, and eventually got married.

Team 🌟🍬 @IUteamstarcandy



Congratulations to the couple!



*Lee JiHoon (1979), not (1988)



instagram.com/stories/l22_ay…



[UPDATE] 211108 #IU performing ‘Meaning of You’ at singer and actor *Lee Ji-Hoon’s wedding todayCongratulations to the couple!*Lee JiHoon (1979), not (1988) [UPDATE] 211108 #IU performing ‘Meaning of You’ at singer and actor *Lee Ji-Hoon’s wedding todayCongratulations to the couple!*Lee JiHoon (1979), not (1988)instagram.com/stories/l22_ay… https://t.co/RfVzQeZ8dQ

The Korean celebrity wedding officially took place in November 2021, despite Ji-hoon and Ayane registering their marriage a couple of months prior.

Lee Ji-hoon's You Are The Best! co-star IU performed at the ceremony, which was also attended by actors Sun Jun-ho and Im Chang-jung. Unfortunately, the latter tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the wedding, which caused everyone who attended to get tested later.

2) Ryu Deok-hwan

d. @hannagyeongs ryu deok hwan's photos with his wife are the absolute cutest... heart fluttering ryu deok hwan's photos with his wife are the absolute cutest... heart fluttering https://t.co/HaQgG1Yl9J

Another actor who had his Korean celebrity wedding in April 2021 was Ryu Deok-hwan. In a hand-written letter addressed to fans, the Like a Virgin star announced that he would be getting married to his non-celebrity girlfriend of seven years.

The ceremony was originally planned for 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

K-drama actors Park Shin-hye, Go Kyung-pyo, Shin Ha-kyun, Ryu Seung-ryong, and Kim Jae-wook were in attendance and posted pictures of the same on their personal social media handles.

3) Shin Go-eun and Yoon Jong-hwa

In May 2021, K-drama actors Shin Go-eun and Yoon Jong-hwa got married. This Korean celebrity wedding was the stuff of dreams, with the couple first getting together after starring as the lead couple in Bad Love.

Go-eun is a K-pop idol and musical actress who has been active since 2011, while her spouse, Jong-hwa, made his debut in 2005 as an actor, and has been seen in several K-dramas.

They first met while filming Bad Love in 2019 and got together after the series ended in 2020. The two actors might be reminiscent of the Song-Song couple in some ways, and their wedding was definitely a sweet surprise for fans.

4) Shim Eun-jin and Jeon Seung-bin

Another K-drama couple who stole fans' hearts in 2021 was Shim Eun-jin and Jeon Seung-bin.

Korean drama fans might have seen Eun-jin before in shows such as Imitation, Big Issue, and Pianissimo, but she was originally the leader of Baby V.O.X., a K-pop idol group. Seung-bin, on the other hand, has starred in shows such as The Spies Who Loved Me and Chief of Staff (Season 2).

jam🇵🇭 @JAMmyybear I remember watching Bad Love but just skipping to Shim Eunjin and Jeon Seungbin’s scenes. And now they’re married. Currently watching Same Life, Unlike Dreams and Eunjin is telling them their story I remember watching Bad Love but just skipping to Shim Eunjin and Jeon Seungbin’s scenes. And now they’re married. Currently watching Same Life, Unlike Dreams and Eunjin is telling them their story

Surprisingly, the pair met on the Bad Love set, just like Shin Go-eun and Yoon Jong-hwa, making the show a fillip for the two Korean celebrity weddings after it ended.

The couple registered their marriage in January 2021, and the same was announced by their agencies. Shim Eun-jin even posted a picture of two hands adorned with wedding rings accompanied by a long caption for her fans.

7) Hong Soo-hyun

junsu pics | 김준수 시아준수 ♡ @XiaGallery When you’re married but also a fangirl



Kim Sohyun was gifted an iphone from her husband but the lockscreen is a pic of her with Junsu



Hong Jimin told her husband he can’t throw this dress away as it’s “a historic piece of clothing” cause she was wearing it when she hugged Junsu When you’re married but also a fangirlKim Sohyun was gifted an iphone from her husband but the lockscreen is a pic of her with JunsuHong Jimin told her husband he can’t throw this dress away as it’s “a historic piece of clothing” cause she was wearing it when she hugged Junsu https://t.co/Ys5pDaNCJG

With nuanced roles in Mad Dog, Red Balloon, and Our Blooming Youth, Hong Soo-hyun's body of work speaks for itself as far as acting is concerned. Since breaking up with Microdot in 2019, the actress has kept a low profile with respect to her personal life.

Soo-hyun announced, through her agency, that she would be getting married to her non-celebrity boyfriend in May 2021. Her spouse was reported to be a lawyer-turned-doctor of reasonable repute, but those rumors were unconfirmed. This Korean celebrity wedding was private, and no pictures of the same are available.

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas



Congrats Joongki and Katy 🥳 #SongJoongKi announced that he is now married to Katy Louise Saunders and they are expecting a baby!Congrats Joongki and Katy 🥳 #SongJoongKi announced that he is now married to Katy Louise Saunders and they are expecting a baby!Congrats Joongki and Katy 🥳 https://t.co/Zn1jvqEy6X

While the pandemic did slow things down in 2021, many Korean celebrity weddings, including that of the much-awaited Hyun Bin-Son Ye-jin couple, took place in 2022.

One can certainly expect many Korean celebrities to tie the knot this year as well, adding on to Song Joong-ki and Lee Seung-gi's surprise marriage announcements.

Poll : Did you know of these 2021 Korean celebrity weddings? Yes No 0 votes