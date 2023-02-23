“I felt angry”: Song Joong-ki confesses certain rumors about wife Katy Louise Saunders angered him

In a recent interview with GQ Korea, Song Joong-ki opened up about his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, embracing fatherhood, and how certain rumors surrounding his wife angered him.

He revealed that except for the name of her university, none of the rumors about his wife were true:

“At first, I was fine. It was an everyday occurrence for us, and even if many people know about it, our love wouldn’t change. But then, when the nonsensical stories kept growing, I got angry honestly. Except for the name of the university that she attended (Milan Bocconi University), none of the rumors were true.”

He confessed that his wife had to calm him down and advised him not to pay heed to the baseless news circulating on social media

Song Joong-ki’s wife Katy Louise Saunders was rumored to be a single mother prior to marriage

Around the time Reborn Rich was on air, Song Joong-ki’s relationship with Katy Louise Saunders came into the limelight. A former actress of British-Italian origin, she has acted in a handful of Hollywood and Italian movies before shifting base to Korea, where she supposedly met Song Joong-ki.

As soon as the news came into the spotlight, the media began digging deeper into her life, trying to unearth information about her past. One of the rumors surrounding the former actress was that she was a single mother to a young girl.

Katy Louise Saunders was reportedly in a relationship with the scion Giovanni Tronchetti Provera of the Italian company Pirelli, known for making tires. The pair reportedly called it quits in 2013.

The media scoured the internet to find a picture of Song Joong-ki’s wife from a decade ago, where she is supposedly sporting a baby bump at the Diesel Together With Ducati party in 2012 in Italy.

The media discovered Katy Louise Saunders’ old Facebook account and found pictures of her cuddling a little girl, assuming her to be the former actress’ daughter. At the time, the media reported that the little girl was born out of her relationship with the Italian conglomerate.

However, Song Joong-ki’s friends, as well as his agency, clarified that the little girl is in fact her friend’s daughter and Katy Louise Saunders’ is her godmother.

Katy Louise Saunders was born in the UK in 1984 to a British father and a Colombian mother. As a child, she shuttled between London and Milan and graduated from the prestigious Bocconi University, which according to Song Joong-ki, was the only piece of information published right about his wife.

Prior to the official announcement, a netizen alleged on the online Korean forum Pann Nate that he had spotted Song Joong-ki and his wife at the gynecologist.

At the time, Song Joong-ki’s agency HiZium Studio addressed the issue by simply stating that they could not confirm any more news about the Reborn Rich actor’s personal life other than the fact that he is indeed in a relationship with Katy Louise Saunders.

“We ask for your understanding that we cannot check any information other than the fact that they are dating. We have no plans to respond to pregnancy rumors."

Song Joong-ki gushes about wife Katy Louise Saunders in GQ interview

A month back, the Vincenzo actor took to social media to announce that he had married his long-time girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders and that they were expecting their first child together soon.

He recently graced the cover story of GQ Korea and for the first time since his marriage, spoke about his wife Katy Louise Saunders. Song Joong-ki gushed about his wife and the positive impact she has had on him and their relationship.

He confessed that she is his friend in the truest sense and guides him in everything:

“She is a friend who often tells me, ‘That sounds like you.'”

The talented actor will star in the Netflix film My Name is Loh Ki-wan where he will be playing the role of a North Korean defector who arrives in Belgium with his last hope.

There he bumps into Marie, played by Choi Sung-eun, a woman who harbors no desire to live. The film is expected to air in the latter half of 2023.

