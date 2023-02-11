"Leave them alone": Fans react as Song Joong-ki and wife, Katy Louise Saunders, spotted on a movie date post marriage

On February 8, 2023, Song Joong-ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, were spotted on a movie date post-marriage. This is the couple's first public date following the news of their marriage being announced.

Almost a week back, on January 30, the Reborn Rich actor took to his official fan cafe to share that he and Katy Louise Saunders have officially gotten married and are expecting their first baby as well. He also wrote that he hopes fans continue to shower their love and blessings upon the couple and their soon-to-be-born baby.

However, many fans were not pleased with the media portals reporting the news, as they requested the tabloids to give the expecting couple some privacy. A fan wrote:

"Just leave them alone, please. Their private life is not 'ours' - it's theirs."

Song Joong-ki's fans defend their right to privacy as the actor goes on a movie date with his wife

As soon as media outlets publicized the news of the Vincenzo actor and his wife's outing, Song Joong-ki's fans took to social media to defend the actor's right to privacy. Some netizens pointed out that their date shouldn't even be a news material since, as a married couple, they can go out on dates like the normal public. Meanwhile, a few others highlighted the importance of the actor's "private life."

🌼 @Tisaaa_sjk 🏻 #SongJoongKi Two articles that mentioned joongki on top 30 naver entertainment news ranking yesterday. The first article about his daesang speech (he mentioned katy) and the second one is about his 2 movies (bogota and hwaran) that will release this year Two articles that mentioned joongki on top 30 naver entertainment news ranking yesterday. The first article about his daesang speech (he mentioned katy) and the second one is about his 2 movies (bogota and hwaran) that will release this year🙌🏻 #SongJoongKi 💙 https://t.co/EV3JpggfUz

Joong-ki's fans defend their right to privacy (Image via Twitter)

According to a report by the Korean publication Money Today, the Hallyu star and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, were spotted leaving the COEX Megabox movie theater on February 8, 2023, at 9 pm along with her family.

The theater is 20 mins drive away from their house in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood. The soon-to-be parents and Song Joon-ki's in-laws were seated in Megabox’s Boutique Suite, which offers luxurious services such as comfortable recliner chairs, stylish sofas, and delicious food that can be brought to the seat. However, there was no information on what film the couple was watching.

Chell @AsequiaGretchel 🥰 Appa Joongki were happy that ur happy now 🙂 #katy I'm so happy seeing this two couple spotted dating watching movie with the parents of his wife Katy after announced he's marriage🥰 Appa Joongki were happy that ur happy now 🙂 #SongJoongKi I'm so happy seeing this two couple spotted dating watching movie with the parents of his wife Katy after announced he's marriage ❤️ 😍🥰 Appa Joongki were happy that ur happy now 🙂 #SongJoongKi #katy https://t.co/raM5eFpDCY

In the aforementioned pictures captured by the news outlet, the couple can be seen dressed in muted-colored casual outfits, wearing masks despite the fact that South Korea has lifted the compulsory mask mandate on January 30. Money Today also attempted to contact the Reborn Rich actor’s agency. However, they did not respond.

Katy Louise Saunders’ family is currently staying with the couple at their married residence in Itaewon. The Vincenzo actor reportedly brought in his wife’s parents to assist her during her pregnancy as he would be leaving for Hungary to shoot for his Ro Ki Wan, a Netflix production.

SJKvincero @SJKisluv



After divorce



He MET Katy the next month December,which is 5 months after divorce…MET not Date..the article said “date” it’s wrong.



This media can’t be trusted! twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/2p8teztk Knets criticize the media for defending Song Joongki for starting a relationship 5 months after his divorce Knets criticize the media for defending Song Joongki for starting a relationship 5 months after his divorcetinyurl.com/2p8teztk https://t.co/MJdmLCoFt3 Fake news! it’s MET not DATE.After divorce #Songjoongki filmed movie Space Sweepers till November 2019.He MET Katy the next month December,which is 5 months after divorce…MET not Date..the article said “date” it’s wrong.This media can’t be trusted! #SongHyeKyo Fake news! it’s MET not DATE. After divorce #Songjoongki filmed movie Space Sweepers till November 2019. He MET Katy the next month December,which is 5 months after divorce…MET not Date..the article said “date” it’s wrong. This media can’t be trusted! #SongHyeKyo twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… https://t.co/LLNgIdsVoQ

Based on Dispatch’s report, it is believed that the couple met during the shooting of Vincenzo. The duo was introduced by a mutual friend and hit it off instantly. The couple made their first public appearance at Seoul’s Incheon airport, after which Song Joong-ki's agency confirmed that they are in a committed relationship.

Song Joong-ki to play a North Korean defector in the upcoming Netflix movie, Ro Ki Wan

𝒶𝓂𝒶𝓎 𝒹𝑒𝒶𝓇🍃🐾 ˢᵗᵃⁿ ᵃᶜᶜᵒᵘⁿᵗ @amaytwlve Mr. Joong Ki Song and his beautiful beloved wife, Mrs. Katy Louise Saunders-Song 🥰🫶🏻

Mr. Joong Ki Song and his beautiful beloved wife, Mrs. Katy Louise Saunders-Song 🥰🫶🏻 https://t.co/uFJdD35RPJ

Netflix's upcoming movie Ro Ki Wan revolves around a North Korean defector who arrives in Belgium with the hope that the country will accept him as one of their own and a woman named Marie, who finds no meaning in life anymore. It will chronicle a tragic love story between two star-crossed lovers.

Song Joong-ki will be playing the titular role of a North Korean defector in Ro Ki Wan, who struggles to find a footing in Belgium as an international refugee. Cho Seong-eun will take on the role of Marie, a Korean woman based in Belgium who finds no meaning in life. Unintentionally, she falls in love with Ro Ki Wan.

The film also stars Cho Han-cheol, Kim Seong-ryeong, Lee Il-hwa, Lee Sang-hee, and Seo Hyun-woo. The release date is yet to be confirmed.

