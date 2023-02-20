“Nalla & Appa from Mommy’s view”: Song Joong-ki updates fans with an Instagram post

On February 19, 2023, South Korean actor Song Joong-ki updated fans with an Instagram post in which he was seen holding and kissing his pet dog Nalla. The actor has uploaded three pictures, two with Nalla and another of a beautiful natural landscape featuring vast, yellow fields.

It was the first Instagram post by the actor since he officially announced his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders and shared the news of their pregnancy. It has also been reported by Korean media that the duo have been living together in the actor’s home from over a year.

As fans looked at the Instagram pictures of the actor, many speculated that the photo of Joong-ki was taken by Saunders. One tweeted:

On February 16, the actor was spotted at the airport with his wife Katy Lousie Saunders. The couple were leaving for Hungary for the filming of the actor’s upcoming Netflix film, My Name Loh Kiwan, slated to premiere in 2024.

Song Joong-ki’s wife was seen holding their pet Nalla and waving back at the reporters, much like the actor himself.

Song JoongKi 송중기 only @sjkwings1985



Such a beautiful and polite family. His wife even bowed to the reporters!



Such a beautiful and polite family. His wife even bowed to the reporters!

Twitterati can't get enough of Song Joong-ki’s Instagram update

Back in 2017, in an interview with W Korea, Song Joong-ki revealed what truly makes him look forward to a better future. He mentioned that he dreams of having a family, adding that it would be the best gift for him and guide him throughout life.

He has previously also stated that he wants to become a good father and husband in the future.

Now that the actor finally has a wife and is soon going to be a father, fans are elated to see him accomplish his dream of having a family. One fan tweeted:

""I dream about having a family" - Song Joong Ki. Even though he's there for work, the thought of him coming home to a warm house with his wife and dog makes me want to cry. I'm so so happy for him. Be always happy Joongki."

SJKvincero @SJKisluv

Even though he's there for work, the thought of him coming home to a warm house with his wife and dog makes me want to cry 🥹. I'm so so happy for him. Be always happy Joongki



"I dream about having a family" - Song Joong Ki. Even though he's there for work, the thought of him coming home to a warm house with his wife and dog makes me want to cry. I'm so so happy for him. Be always happy Joongki.

Here are some other reactions to the actor's Instagram post:

It's so beautiful and cute. His hair is getting longer, like Dojun and Nalla you will always be famous

Nalla has often been spotted glued to Song Joong-ki. At the 2022, APAN Star Awards, the actor also mentioned Nalla in his award acceptance speech, thanking his pet for always cheering him on the most. He also mentioned Katy Lousie Saunders in the very same speech, thanking her for always guiding him.

My friend share this video where #SongJoongKi thanked his gf, Katie in his APAN speech. It's after his parents and siblings. He also thanked Nala, Maya and Antes. Their dogs. Rumor has it she used to be an actress but now a language teacher. Katie is also fluent in ITALIAN!

Song Joong-ki, one of the most famous actors in the South Korean industry and a popular Hallyu star, has featured in many hit dramas over the decades, including Reborn Rich, Vincenzo, Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, and others.

He is currently in Hungary, filming for his upcoming Netflix movie, My Name is Loh Ki-wan. The film revolves around a North Korean defector, Loh Ki-wan, and a woman named Mari who meet in an unpredictable manner and eventually fall in love while the former tries to get refugee status from the Belgium government.

The two are completely opposites as Loh Ki-wan wants to live a new life and Mari does not have any reason to live.

Song Joong-ki has also been confirmed to star in the upcoming noir film Hwaran. It has been reported by the media that he would not take any money for appearing in the said movie, which is slated to premiere in 2023.

