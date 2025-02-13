5 last-minute Valentine's Day deals to explore

The final countdown to Valentine's Day has begun, and people are ready with date plans. The businesses are also doing everything in their power to attract customers. Brand pages are loaded with promotional deals, including limited-time offerings and discounts.

Whether it's gifting confections or enjoying a full-course meal with your loved ones, preferences for the occasion vary. To simplify the decision-making process, here are five last-minute Valentine's Day deals worth considering.

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Deals: BOGO Offers & Discounts

1) Outback Steakhouse

This Valentine’s Day, the Australian-themed casual dining restaurant is offering a four-course meal for two people, starting at $60. The offer started on February 10 and will stay till February 16.

The full course menu starts from an ‘Aussie-tizer.’ One can choose from Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie or Aussie Cheese Fries. The salad comes next in the package. People can choose two salads: House Salad or Caesar Salad.

The entrees options follow the salads and customers get the option to choose any two entrees from the list. The four-course meal is completed with a New York-Style Cheesecake. People can book reservations online or order food at home from the official website. Those who signed up for dining rewards can get free Bloomin’ Onion.

2) La Madeleine

The cafe chain known for its French menu has many relevant dessert options for Valentine’s Day. The restaurant is offering sweet delicacies for a limited time only which comprises of cookies at $2.99, available in sugar and frosted sugar options.

They are also offering Linzer Heart, which are heart-shaped shortbread cookies sandwiched with raspberry jam garnished with sugar on top. A single cookie costs $3.59 whereas a pack of nine comes for $27.99. Another ideal dessert for Valentine's Day is Chocolate Covered Strawberries, sprinkled with white cream. A pack of three can be enjoyed for $5.99.

The cafe chain is giving a BOGO offer on its Salade Sampler. This special Valentine's Day deal is applicable for dine-in or takeaway between February 13 to 15.

3) Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a range of handmade cakes for Valentine's Day. The Red Velvet Bundt Cake and Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake are options for individuals who want classic flavors.

Those seeking a smaller option may opt for Conversation Hearts Bundtinis, which have themed designs and bite-sized morsels. Furthermore, the Roses Bundtini, decorated with a frosting rose, makes a great presentable option.

Consumers may buy a Bundt Cake featuring flower decorations and heart-themed designs. Bundtlet stacks arranged in a tower style provide a shared dessert experience choice. Bundtinis can also be gifted as a little present to loved ones. Whereas a full-sized Bundt Cake serves as a centerpiece for group celebrations.

Finally comes the most special offering, the Chocolate Covered Strawberry. Priced at $6.50, this sweet treat is only available till February 16 or until supplies last. The prices, however, may vary from store to store.

4) Grubhub Valentine's Day deal

For Valentine's Day 2025, Grubhub provided many promotional offers. Consumers ordering from Chipotle via Grubhub on February 14 are eligible for a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) burrito offer on a minimum purchase of $20, subject to availability at the participating restaurant. Apart from that, Smashburger is also giving away a $6 discount on orders of $30 or more made via Grubhub on February,14.

Additionally, Grubhub+ users who are Amazon Prime members will get $10 off on transactions of $30 or more by using the promo code GET10. This deal only lasts till February 17. Further details on eligibility and availability can be found on Grubhub’s official website.

4) Clean Juice

Customers looking for health-conscious food options this Valentine's Day can try Clean Juice's Rosey & Bright One juice. This limited-time offering is a concoction of rose water, apple juice, orange juice, beets, and lemon.

The press release from Clean Juice reads:

"The Rosey & Bright One is the first of many innovative new flavors that we plan to bring to Clean Juice guests to support their healthy lifestyles and help them look and feel their best."

The brand is also offering one free organic fresh-pressed juice on the purchase of one 12-ounce Rosey & Bright One. The offer is only applicable till February 14.

These were the five Valentine's Day deals that can make celebration affordable and special. Consumers are advised to visit official websites and schedule their orders or reservations in advance to avoid last-minute hassle.

