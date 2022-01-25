Friends: 5 lesser-known facts about the popular sitcom 

When the group took their final bow in 2004, as the last episode of Friends premiered, we said our goodbyes to Monica, Chandler, Ross, Joey, Phoebe, and Rachel. That was 15 years ago! This group of best friends, though, will always be in our hearts, no matter where they go.

The popular sitcom about a group of twenty-somethings navigating life, work, and love struck a connection with viewers that remains to this day. We don't seem to want to let go of our "Friends."

Netflix reportedly paid $100 million to keep the show streaming until 2019, which was later moved to Warner Media's streaming service in 2020. For fans though, these famous characters will live on in perpetuity.

If you also can't get enough of Central Perk's gang, here are five lesser-known facts about the beloved sitcom.

5 lesser-known facts about the popular "Friends"

1) Even if it didn't seem like it at the time, Ross and Rachel were destined to be together.

Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) may have become the iconic will-they-won't-they romance, but David Crane, the show's co-creator, knew they'd end up together.

'With Ross and Rachel, we discussed a gray area where they weren't together. 'No, if we're going to do it, let's do it,' we thought. It's just the way our program is. The show isn't about grays. Let's give the public what they want, but also what we want, which is to see them eventually together," Crane said.

2) David Schwimmer Was Close to Being Rejected for the Role of Ross

Despite the fact that the character was written specifically for Schwimmer, he almost turned it down in order to return to theaters. To be or not to be Ross? That was the question.

He obviously chose to be Ross and was the first to be cast in the role. He was also never required to read for that part!

3) Jennifer Aniston was the last of the primary cast members to join.

When the pilot episode was shot, Aniston, who is now one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses, was still a novice to the industry.

In a 2013 interview, Aniston said that she was the sixth and final primary cast member to be recruited to the show.

She was asked to sit out the main cast shots for the majority of the shoot since the producers were unsure if she would stay on as Rachel.

Aniston proved to be a valuable member of the ensemble, winning an Emmy for her portrayal as Rachel Green.

4) Mathew Perry was destined to be Chandler.

Producers altered the script when Perry told them he was defensive and awkward around women. Great job at keeping it authentic, Producers.

Chandler's sardonic wit was also authentic to Perry. He was the only one who was allowed to meet with the show's scriptwriters. His jokes and suggestions were frequently used to liven up the show.

Could he be more Chandler?

5) The Big Orange Couch, which is in the center of it all.

This renowned piece of furniture served as a backdrop for laughs, awful folk songs, heartbreak, and true friendship. And to think it came from Warner Brothers Studios' basement.

Also Read Article Continues below

That's an amazing way to reuse, repurpose, and recycle, Hollywood!

Edited by Sabika