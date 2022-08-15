5 lesser-known facts about Locke and Key actor Connor Jessup

Connor Jessup plays the role of one of the two protagonists in the Netflix fantasy horror drama title Locke and Key. The series follows the Locke family as they relocate from Seattle to Matheson in Massachusetts to live in the family home of the deceased Randall Locke. But the house is full of unopened locks and mysteries along with a demonic entity, as the three Locke children soon discover.

Locke and Key premiered on Netflix on February 7, 2020, to a generally positive reception by the audience and critics alike. The title was lauded for its set design, animation, and original score.

Locke and Key has just dropped their third and final season for streaming on Netflix on August 10, 2022. The series picks up from all the cliffhangers from last season and gears towards an adventure-packed new season with a new and more sinister demon in the block. Don't miss out on the final season of the fantasy series, and be sure to catch it on Netflix.

In this article, let us explore some lesser-known facts about Locke and Key star Connor Jessup, as he seemingly appears as Tyler Locke for the last time.

Some interesting things to know about Locke and Key star Connor Jessup

1) Began his acting career with The Saddle Club as a child actor

Connor Jessup has become a recognizable face after the notable roles he has performed over the last few years in Falling Skies (2011), Locke and Key (2020), Blackbird (2012), and Closet Monster (2015). He first started his acting career at the early age of 11 and played several small roles, including a part in The Jon Dore Television Show in 2007 in the episode Jon Gets Scared.

He got his first considerable screentime in the third season of The Saddle Club (2008) as Simon Atherton, a young and lonely boy who gradually grows into one of the main horse-riders of the club. His love and passion for computers gradually shifted to horses, as he bonds with his horse Midnight, throughout the show.

His breakthrough role came in 2011 in Steven Spielberg's science fiction series, Falling Skies. In the series, Jessup plays the character of Ben Mason, the middle child of the Mason family and an important member of the resistance.

2) Came out publicly as being gay on Instagram

Connor Jessup came out of the closet and let his sexuality be known to the public on his 25th birthday in 2019. He shared a post on his Instagram account saying that although his friends and family were aware, he had always kept his sexuality under wraps.

Jessup explained how his negligence in acknowledging the fact has affected how he talks about the homosexual characters he has played. He also spoke at length about the social stigma that still exists around homosexuality or queerness as a kind of disease that is hushed or kept quiet about.

Connor Jessup has since then also spilled beans on his dating life with 13 Reasons Why star Miles Heizer. The couple has shared birthday wishes on each other's Instagram accounts on their birthdays for the last two years.

3) He eventually wants to become a director

On multiple occasions, Connor Jessup has talked about his love for movies and how he wants to become a filmmaker in the future. In an interview with the Toronto Star back in 2016, Jessup talked of his passion for directing and his preference for working behind the camera rather than in front of it.

"(Directing) is where my mind and heart is at the moment"

He has since made multiple short films and worked on independent features to broaden his horizons. His 2012 project, Blackbird, was an independent venture by Canadian director Jason Buxton. Connor Jessup also made Boy in 2015, along with Lira's Forest in 2017, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Night Shift in the anthropology film 30/30 Vision: 3 Decades of Strand Releasing in 2019.

4) Jessup is in love with Eastern Cinema

Connor Jessup has talked at length about his love for Japanese films and the influence of East Asian Cinema on him. His list of favorite directors features Hirokazu Kore-eda, Edward Yang, Yasujirō Ozu, Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

The style is also reflected in his works - Boy and Lira's Forest. Boy follows the story of the ghost of a deceased boy who follows a friend and passively witnesses the grief his family is going through. In Lira's Forest, an old woman meets a spirit in a forest near her home. Both of these works have very apparent similarities to the works of Miyazaki, Kore-eda, and other Japanese directors.

5) He has already bagged multiple accolades

Connor Jessup, in his brief career, has already bagged multiple awards and honors to his name. The 2012 independent film Blackbird with him in the lead role bagged the Best Canadian First Feature Film award at TIFF, the Best Canadian Feature Film at the Vancouver International Film Festival, and Atlanta Film Festival. He also featured in Filmmaker Magazine's 25 New Faces of Independent Film.

