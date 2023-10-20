5 Martin Scorsese films to watch as you wait for Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese has been around in the world of cinema for long enough to produce multiple gems that could rival any director's best work. His latest offering is Killers of the Flower Moon, which focuses on the Osage Native American tribe of Osage County, Oklahoma, and a series of gruesome murders. The film is based on a true story.

While Killers of the Flower Moon cannot come soon enough, there are plenty of other classics from Martin Scorsese worth watching as you wait for the latest Leonardo Di Caprio-led drama to arrive.

Five masterpieces by Martin Scorsese to catch before Killers of the Flower Moon

1) Goodfellas (1990)

Now considered an all-time crime classic, Goodfellas shares a lot of DNA with Martin Scorsese's other works based on crime, yet it is a unique work of art. The movie stars well-known names like Robert DeNiro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, Paul Sorvino, Frank Sivero, and Tony Darrow.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Young Henry Hill, with his friends Jimmy and Tommy, begins the climb from being a petty criminal to a gangster on the mean streets of New York."

Goodfellas is widely considered the best film by Scorsese.

2) Raging Bull (1980)

The then-groundbreaking Raging Bull proves Scorsese's versatility in handling scenes and characters. Shot in black and white, Raging Bull is an iconic tale of anger, stardom, and redemption. It is one of the most acclaimed pieces of the director's work.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A middleweight ascends through the ranks to achieve his first shot at a boxing title. But his personal life, laden with paranoia, jealousy and rage, scuttles his professional growth."

The film, led yet again by Robert De Niro, also stars Joe Pesci, Cathy Moriarty, Nicholas Colasanto, and Theresa Saldana.

3) The Irishman (2019)

One of the more recent works by the veteran director, The Irishman, is the last big movie before Killers of the Flower Moon, making it an important watch. The Irishman is a perfect example of Scorsese being Scorsese despite the changing times. The tale of Hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro) and his world of crime is as endearing as some of Martin Scorsese's earlier works surrounding crime.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs the ranks to become a top hit man, he also goes to work for Jimmy Hoffa -- a powerful Teamster tied to organized crime."

In a rather unpredictable move, The Irishman was released directly to Netflix.

4) Gangs of New York (2002)

Period pieces hardly get any better than this Martin Scorsese odyssey. The epic historical drama stars Leonardo Di Caprio in the leading role, just like Killers of the Flower Moon, and also boasts a historical setting.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Amsterdam sets out to avenge the death of his father who was killed in a gang fight at the hands of a crime lord, Bill 'The Butcher'. Whilst doing so, he gets caught up in the Civil War."

Additionally, it stars Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Liam Neeson, among others.

5) Taxi Driver (1976)

No Martin Scorsese list is complete without Taxi Driver, perhaps his most influential work. The film is a sharp commentary, and a violent roller coaster rolled into one. Led yet again by the magnificent Robert De Niro, Taxi Driver remains one of the greatest films of all time.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Travis, an ex-marine and Vietnam veteran, works as a taxi driver in New York City. One day, he decides to save an underage prostitute from her pimp in an effort to clean the city of its corruption."

Taxi Driver's cast includes Jodie Foster, Harvey Keitel, and Scorsese himself.

Aside from the movies on the list, Martin Scorsese has many other commendable films under his belt.

Killers of the Flower Moon premieres in theatres on October 20, 2023.