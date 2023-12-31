5 movies produced by The Lonely Island trio

Saturday Night Live fans will be well-acquainted with The Lonely Island trio. Formed in 2001 by Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer, they gained fame when they started doing sketches for SNL. In fact, a lot of their work on the show went viral online. Witty and chaotic, the trio knew exactly what would make the audience laugh, and fans of the show would look forward to seeing them perform.

Over the years, The Lonely Island has gone on to write, produce, and direct other content as well, such as TV shows and movies. The most recent one that is set to release on Hulu on January 12, 2024, is Self Reliance. The movie stars Jake Johnson and Anna Kendrick in the lead roles.

Johnson plays Tommy Walcott, who joins a reality TV show on the dark web. He has to outwit hunters for 30 days to win $1 million. It is interesting to note that the movie also marks Johnson's feature-length directorial debut. Like Self Reliance, The Lonely Island has produced several movies since 2010.

MacGruber, Brigsby Bear and 3 other movies produced The Lonely Island that celebrate their brand of humor

1) MacGruber (2010)

This movie is based on a Saturday Night Live sketch, which was meant to be a parody of MacGyver. Directed by The Lonely Island trio, it stars Will Forte in the titular role, MacGruber. He is given an opportunity to save the world and get even with the villain Dieter Von Cunth (Val Kilmer), who killed his wife.

Fans who like action-packed scenes and witty dialogue will enjoy this movie. It doesn't take itself too seriously and delivers the laughs. One of the best things about the narrative is the banter between MacGruber and Lieutenant Pieper (Ryan Phillippe).

2) Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

Directed by Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, this movie follows musicians Conner (Andy Samberg), Owen (Taccone), and Lawrence (Schaffer). They became famous after the release of their rap album. However, Conner leaves the group to pursue his solo career, which doesn't go as well as planned.

This hilarious mockumentary by The Lonely Island is everything that viewers didn't know they needed. The context is ridiculous, but there are also subtle messages for those who can read between the lines. Since his SNL days, Samberg has been known for his excellent comedic timing, and he doesn't disappoint as the egotistical Conner.

3) Brigsby Bear (2017)

Dave McCary's feature directorial debut, this movie by The Lonely Island stars Kyle Mooney in the lead. The story focuses on a man named James, who has been in captivity since he was a baby. He is obsessed with a show named Brigsby Bear. When he is rescued by the authorities, he realizes that a lot of the things that were taught to him were false. Also, Brigsby Bear was created by his captor.

This movie is hilarious, but more than that, it is thought-provoking. Imaginative and well-written, this is one movie that viewers weren't expecting to be as good as it ultimately turned out to be.

4) Palm Springs (2020)

The Lonely Island never falters when it comes to writing creative but relatable humorous scenes, and there are plenty of those in this movie. Max Barbakow's feature directorial debut, the movie stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti in the lead. The story focuses on a couple who meet at a wedding, and they start to realize that they are living the same day over and over again.

A fresh concept on time loops and great acting make this movie a must-watch. It is also enjoyable to watch how the bond between the lead characters evolves with time.

5) I Used to Go Here (2020)

Directed by Kris Rey, this movie by The Lonely Island stars Gillian Jacobs, Josh Wiggins, Hannah Marks, and more. The story follows novelist Kate Conklin (Jacobs), who is having a hard time finding success. She returns to her alma mater for a lecture and somehow starts getting involved in the lives of the students.

Charming and humorous, this movie by The Lonely Island is the perfect watch for viewers who want something enjoyable and entertaining. The characters are memorable, and the actors do a great job of making them relatable.

These titles produced by The Lonely Island are perfect for fans who have a soft spot for comedic narratives that rely on witty dialogue and excellent comedic timing.