Who does Adam Samberg play in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will make its much-anticipated debut on June 2, 2023, in theaters worldwide. The sequel to the acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with its starry cast, is creating buzz. The recent reveal of Andy Samberg and Amandla Stenberg's roles has further stirred anticipation.

The hype surrounding Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been building since the release of its predecessor almost five years ago. Spider-Man's enduring popularity has sparked eager anticipation for the latest movie. Amidst a flurry of fan theories and speculations, the upcoming release is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year.

Crawling into the web: Andy Samberg steps in as Ben Reilly in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The realm of animated superhero films is no stranger to surprises, and the latest revelation has left fans in an excited frenzy. As the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse approaches, audiences worldwide are eagerly awaiting the arrival of a beloved character in Spider-Man lore: Ben Reilly, also known as the Scarlet Spider.

It was recently confirmed that actor and comedian Andy Samberg, renowned for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Palm Springs, would be lending his voice to this iconic character. Samberg's involvement was hinted at in late April when The Lonely Island, the comedy music group he is a part of, alluded to his role in an Instagram post, sending fans spiraling into a world of speculation.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Andy Samberg is confirmed to voice Ben Reilly in ‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’. Andy Samberg is confirmed to voice Ben Reilly in ‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’. https://t.co/f3MbOycO5m

Co-director Joaquim Dos Santos teased this reveal earlier, stating his excitement for audiences to discover who would voice the Scarlet Spider. The actor's identity was kept secret even from the rest of the star-studded cast, making the announcement all the more thrilling.

As the infamous genetic clone of Peter Parker, Ben Reilly's character debuted during the divisive Spider-Man Clone Saga comic run in the '90s. He adopted the mantle of the Scarlet Spider in the aftermath of that series and, since then, has become one of the most popular Spider-People, resonating with fans and comic enthusiasts alike.

A sneak peek into the web world of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spidey @SpideyNewsFR Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse sort demain Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse sort demain 😍 https://t.co/37TQ47KPsI

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, an action-packed movie, features a stellar voice cast, including Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Andy Samberg, and Amandla Stenberg, among many others.

As for the film's directors, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson have been confirmed as co-directors. One interesting fact is that Dos Santos had previously teased about the voice actor for Scarlet Spider but kept it a secret even from the rest of the cast until the recent announcement about Samberg.

In the face of numerous fan theories and speculations, the directors have maintained that most theories are "way off base," adding to the suspense and anticipation surrounding the movie's release. As the release date nears, fans are eagerly awaiting to see the narrative unfold and the characters spring to life.

Ever since the movie trailer came out for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, excitement has intensified beyond par. With its blend of compelling storytelling, cutting-edge animation, and a star-studded cast, the movie is set to be one of the highlights of 2023.

Tune in to be enthralled by the newest chapter in the Spider-Verse realm on June 2, 2023, in theaters.

