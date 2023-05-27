Buffalo Bills franchise QB Josh Allen and American singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld might be a couple. The rumored new couple was spotted together on Thursday in New York City.

Josh Allen, 27, and Hailee Steinfeld, 26, were heading in and out of a fancy culinary hotspot in NY, and they looked like they having a great time.

One fan said:

"He can do better."

Here is the original post:

Who is Hailee Steinfeld? All you need to know about Josh Allen's rumored new girlfriend

Hailee Steinfeld is a famous singer and actress who got her big break way in 2010 with the Western film True Grit.

That earned her various accolades, including nominations for a BAFTA, Academy and Screen Actors Guild award. Since then, her career has grown by leaps and bounds, as she has become one of the more recognizable figures in Hollywood.

Steinfeld has also starred in Bumblebee, Pitch Perfect 2 & 3 and is the voice of Gwen Stacy on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. A versatile performer, she has blown audiences away with stellar roles like the Apple TV+ comedy-drama series Dickinson, the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye and the Netflix series Arcane.

She's also an accomplished singer, as she signed a record label deal with Republic Records. She released her debut single, Love Myself, in 2015, followed by her debut EP, Haiz, in the same year.

Steinfeld has gone on to release stellar singles, including but not limited to "Starving," "Most Girls," and "Let Me Go." She dropped her second extended play project, Half Written Story, in 2020.

Who is Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams?

You might not be surprised that Hailee Steinfeld isn't the first high-profile relationship that Josh Allen has entered since he attained fame as a professional football player. Allen recently ended an over-five-year relationship with Brittany Williams.

Brittany Williams and Josh Allen started dating in 2017. The couple has been together even before the Buffalo Bills drafted Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Interestingly, they've been friends for quite some time, as their families were friends while growing up in Fresno, California, and they met as eight-year-olds at a pool party.

However, Allen made headlines last month when he and Williams were the subject of breakup rumors. Williams has since removed any trace of the couple’s relationship from her Instagram page — and Allen’s last Instagram post about Williams was in April 2020.

It looks like Allen has moved on from his longtime partnership with Williams, and he's exploring the eligible bachelor life for a change.

