5 novel-based shows similar to Percy Jackson & the Olympians

Throughout the years, novel-based shows have been aimed solely at young audiences. However, in recent times, directors have gone through tremendous creative labor to bring to us various tales in their novel-based shows that fascinate both adults and the teen population. Many shows adapted from novels today center on themes such as coming into one's own, coping with change, entering adulthood, and similar subjects, thereby appealing to a diverse audience.

The popularity of novel-based shows has grown significantly recently. This is probably because readers are becoming more interested in complex, well-developed characters and tales and because books provide a wealth of material for adaptation.

Joining this list of novel-based shows is Disney+'s Percy Jackson & the Olympians. The show is an adaptation of Rick Riordan's wildly popular 2005 novel series of the same name and will premiere on December 20, 2023. In the meantime, audiences can check out some other novel-based shows that have managed to enthrall audiences throughout the years.

The Wheel of Time, Carnival Row, and 3 other novel-based shows that all fans of the genre must watch

1) The Witcher

A promotional poster for The Witcher, a novel-based shows. (Image via Netflix)

Based on the wildly popular fantasy novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is a series that takes place on the Continent, a place where magic and monsters coexist. The plot centers on the witcher and hired monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. One of the few remaining witchers, Geralt, wanders the Continent and accepts jobs to slay creatures of all sizes.

In addition to being a proficient tracker and fighter, Geralt is also talented with magic. He has the ability to create potions and elixirs that improve his skills and aid in his victories over enemies. Although Geralt is a monster hunter, he is also more than that. He also has a complicated and conflicted personality. While he is fiercely independent and reluctant to trust, he is also passionately devoted to the people that matter to him.

The Witcher is a narrative about the decisions we make and their aftermath. Additionally, the novel-based show explores the theme of love, grief, and redemption.

2) Shadow and Bone

A promotional poster for Shadow and Bone, a novel-based show. (Image via IMDb)

One of the most exciting fantasy novel-based shows of recent times is Netflix's Shadow and Bone. Based on the critically acclaimed book series by Leigh Bardugo, the show is set in the Grishaverse, a fictional world where magic is real and those with magical talents, the Grisha, exist. The narrative centers on Alina Starkov, a teenage orphan from Ravka who learns she is a Sun Summoner, a Grisha with the ability to call out light.

Many people, including General Kirigan, the Shadow Summoner, and the commander of the Second Army, are drawn to Alina's power. The Fold, a mysterious and perilous barrier that separates Ravka into two, is thought by Kirigan to be destructible by Alina using her might. Alina is brought to the Little Palace in Os Alta, where she receives instruction from Kirigan and the other Grisha. But Alina quickly discovers that Kirigan is not who he seems to be.

A tale of magic, adventure, and unlikely heroes, the story highlights the perils of authority and the value of freedom of choice and is an absolute must-watch for fantasy lovers.

3) The Wheel of Time

A promotional poster for The Wheel of Time, a novel-based show. (Image via IMDb)

The Wheel of Time is based on Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's famous book series of the same name. Joining the list of enthralling novel-based shows, the series follows a group of young villagers who are dragged into a dangerous realm of magic and prophecy. One of them is the Dragon Reborn, a fabled figure who is supposedly destined to save the world from the Dark One, an evil force.

Moiraine Damodred, a strong sorceress, enters their hamlet and is joined by the villagers on the journey to the White Tower, which is the headquarters of the Aes Sedai, a group of female sorcerers. They are hunted by the Trollocs, Fades, and Draghkar of the Dark One along the road and are forced to face various challenges in order to defeat the Dark Eye. However, if the five young villagers are to battle the Dark One and preserve the world, they must learn to trust one another and cooperate.

In addition to being a tale of good triumphing over evil, the novel-based show is also a tale of coming-of-age, friendship, and love.

4) His Dark Materials

A promotional poster for His Dark Materials, a novel-based show. (Image via IMDb)

Among the exciting selection of novel-based shows is the BBC's His Dark Materials. Based on the wildly popular trilogy by Phillip Pullman, the show follows the story of the evolution of two teenagers, Lyra and Will, as they travel through parallel universes. The books are set in a world where daemons, or animal companions—entities in whom human souls manifest—are suppressed by the Magisterium, a religious and governmental institution.

Lyra's tale starts when she learns a perilous truth involving her uncle Lord Asriel and a significant Magisterium officer, Marisa Coulter. Witches have predicted that Lyra will alter the course of history. Lyra embarks on a search for her buddy Roger after he is abducted, and in doing so, she learns about a terrible scheme involving kidnapped children and an unknown material called Dust.

Will Parry, on the other hand, lives with his mother in Oxford, where the narrative of his life begins. Parry finds a window one day that opens to a different realm. When Will's father goes missing, he sets out to find him. Along the way, he encounters Lyra.

Will and Lyra journey through other planets together, encountering numerous perils along the way. They uncover the actual purposes of the Magisterium and the meaning of Dust. As Lyra and Will come to terms with their fate and the decisions they must make, they must also confront their own inner demons.

A sophisticated and ambitious work of fantasy, the show examines themes such as religion, science, free will, and the essence of good and evil. Readers of all ages have been enthralled by this tale, and it is still relevant today.

5) Game of Thrones

A still from Game of Thrones, a novel-based show. (Image via IMDb)

Establishing itself as one of the most famous novel-based shows of all time, Game of Thrones is certainly a must-watch series for fans of the fantasy genre. Adapted from George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, the dark fantasy television show is set on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos. The plot centers on the struggles of numerous noble families for control of the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

The succession battle between the many noble houses that ensues after King Robert Baratheon's death sets the stage for the narrative. Many innocent people are slain in this deadly, brutal conflict.

The plot chronicles the succession fight as well as the threat posed by the White Walkers, an ancient race of frost creatures that are reawakening from their long slumber. The different noble houses must set aside their rivalries and cooperate to combat the White Walkers since they pose a threat to all of Westeros.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians and other novel-based shows provide viewers a chance to immerse themselves in a different setting and learn about various cultures and viewpoints. There is something for everyone to love in the wonderful selection of novel-based shows that are available today. If you're a fan of Percy Jackson, you should definitely check out the options available on this list.