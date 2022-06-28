5 outfits of BTS’ Jimin that remain iconic in the history of airport fashion

BTS’ Jimin is an icon, and ARMYs swear by his fashion game. The Promise singer has served out-of-the-world looks when it comes to airport fashion. From overcoats to monochromatic assemblages, he has offered some of the most admirable looks in the K-pop music industry.

K-pop idols invest a lot of time and effort in ensuring they are well-dressed and often set an example in the fashion industry. While some opt for an extravagant style with their unconventional outfits, BTS’ Jimin has a neutral, casual, and chic dressing style. His charms are enough to persuade and sway people.

BTS’ Jimin effortlessly pulls off every outfit. Some elements in his fits are common, such as caps and hats, black pants, and the iconic Louis Vuitton bag. Certainly, it is not everyone’s cup of tea to serve looks, and nobody can do it like the beloved ‘mochi,’ Jimin.

Let’s look at some of Jimin’s airport looks that made rounds on the internet.

Five outfits of BTS’ Jimin that make him the fashion icon: Beige sweater, oversized puffer jacket, and more

1) The olive green overcoat

BTS’ Jimin made fans go berserk with his olive green overcoat airport look. The Filter singer looked stunning in the overcoat that he paired with black flowy pants and a black t-shirt. He wore a black beanie to complete the look and gave fans Jughead vibes.

The K-pop idol also carried a black Louis Vuitton bag that he placed over his overcoat like a sling. His black shoes further accentuated the look and gave him a taller appearance. This was undoubtedly one of Jimin’s best airport looks as it also acclaimed massive recognition from the media.

2) The comfortable beige upper

The ‘Chim Chim’ of the group graced the airport with a rather comfortable and breezy style. He put on a loosely knit beige sweater and paired it with black pants and black shoes. Fans also loved his bucket hat. This casual yet chic look is a fan favorite.

He accessorized the look by wearing silver loop earrings. The K-pop idol also carried his iconic Louis Vuitton black bag to go with the comfortable outfit. Jimin broke the internet with this casual sense of clothing as fans discussed how no one ever looked this stunning.

3) All black is Jimin’s forte

Nobody can pull off an all-black assemblage like BTS’ Jimin. The artist took the monochromatic road for his airport look, and this wasn’t his first time. He has been spotted wearing all-blacks multiple times.

Jimin wore a full-sleeve Louis Vuitton t-shirt, skinny jeans, black shoes, and a black cap. Like most of his airport outfits, this one had the classic Louis Vuitton sling bag. The ‘mochi’ accessorized himself with a simple pendant that brought out the monochromatic element of this outfit.

4) The oversized jacket and silver hair

One of the most breathtaking airport outfits of BTS’ Jimin was his oversized puffer jacket. His look was impressive because the dark-colored jacket brought out the white Channel sweatshirt. His eyeshades further accentuated his look.

However, Jimin’s silver hair was the icing on the cake. ARMYs went berserk after witnessing the idol’s charming persona. He took them by surprise and established his name as a fashion icon.

5) The extravagant jacket hood

BTS’ Jimin showed up at the airport looking like a wealthy businessman’s son from a K-drama. His fur coat stunned fans who admired the Filter singer for pulling off such an impressive outfit so elegantly. The large hood of the overcoat, placed over his black cap, served a casual look.

He looked like a cuddly little bear and rightly represented his nickname ‘Chim Chim.’ Fans couldn’t help but gush over this adorable look.

