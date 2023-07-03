5 Pierce Brosnan movies to watch ahead of The Out-Laws

Many movie lovers around the world know Pierce Brosnan for playing the iconic role of James Bond from 1994-2004. Each actor who has played James Bond have added their own charisma to the role, and Brosnan did the same. He was witty and charming, and viewers could easily believe him to be a globe-trotting spy, who was also an international playboy.

However, James Bond is just one of the roles that Pierce Brosnan has played in his career. The 70-year-old actor has worked in several hit movies and shows, and continues to push the boundaries of his artistry by accepting interesting roles that allow him to showcase his acting abilities.

The latest upcoming movie, that will see Brosnan play yet another interesting role, is The Out-Laws, which will release on Netflix on July 7, 2023.

The movie follows a young couple, Owen and Parker, who are engaged. Owen is excited to meet his in-laws for the first time before the marriage. However, he is caught in a tricky situation when the bank where he works gets robbed, and he suspects that it has something to do with his future in-laws. Pierce Brosnan plays the role of Parker's suave but mysterious father who is suspected to be involved in the crime.

5 interesting movies that prove Pierce Brosnan has the acting skills to keep viewers invested

1) GoldenEye (1995)

It would be difficult to put together a list of must-watch Pierce Brosnan movies without adding any of the James Bond films. After all, it is the role that made him an international sensation. GoldenEye was the first film where the audience got to see Pierce Brosnan as the one and only James Bond.

As is the premise of most James Bond movies, Bond is tasked with yet another dangerous mission in GoldenEye. He is up against a former agent who has gone rouge and plans to use a satellite weapon to destroy London. The story is interesting, and there are plenty of exciting action sequences to keep the audience hooked.

2) The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

This Pierce Brosnan-starrer movie is actually a remake that saw enormous success. If you are a fan of clever heist movies, then you will surely enjoy The Thomas Crown Affair.

The story is focussed on a billionaire named Thomas Crown, played by Brosnan, who steals an expensive painting. Independent insurance investigator, Catherine Banning, is in hot pursuit. However, her determination starts to waver when she starts to fall for Crown.

The movie serves everything that is expected from an entertaining watch--an intriguing plot, captivating lead characters, clever dialogues, and plenty of suspense.

3) Evelyn (2002)

Viewers are used to seeing Pierce Brosnan play charming and witty characters who have the world at their fingertips, but the actor chose to explore a completely different role in Evelyn. The movie is based on the story of Desmond Doyle, whose children were taken into the custody of the Ireland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Brosnan plays Desmond in the movie, who is desperate to win back the custody of his children. He does a wonderful job of portraying a complex and helpless character who is fighting a tough battle that no one belives he can win.

4) The Matador (2005)

Fans of Pierce Brosnan know that he has great comedic timing. In this black comedy crime movie, Brosnan dons the role of Julian Noble, a hit-man who ends up becoming friends with a salesman named Danny (Greg Kinnear). Although they are very different from one another, they somehow connect.

Danny doesn't seem bothered by Julian's job at first, but when the latter starts to lose his edge, and asks Danny for a big favor, things start to get complicated. Brosnan received multiple nomination for his performance in the movie. Funny and interesting, this movie is one that fans of the actor should not miss out on.

5) The Ghost Writer (2010)

Thriller fans will find The Ghost Writer particularly interesting. The movie focusses on a ghostwriter played by Ewan McGregor, who accepts to complete the memoirs of England's former prime minister, Adam Long, played by Pierce Brosnan.

At first, it seems like the opportunity of a lifetime, but soon he discovers that his predecessor died under mysterious circumstances. Further, he suspects that Long may be hiding some dangerous secrets. Beautifully shot and executed, this movie has received multiple awards. If you are a fan of movies that will keep you guessing till the end, then this is the one that you should be adding to your watchlist.

If you are planning to enjoy a Pierce Brosnan movie marathon before The Out-Laws releases on Netflix, do check out these interesting titles that showcase his range as an actor.

