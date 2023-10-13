5 popular films like Meg 2 

With its gripping plot and heart-racing action, the movie Meg 2: The Trench has captured the attention of movie-goers across the globe. Some movies stand out among the huge sea of cinematic innovation and make audiences remember them forever. Films in the past have effectively waded into the depths of undersea danger and mystery, and much like Meg 2, they take us on an unbelievable adrenaline-fueled deep dive into the ocean.

Meg 2: The Trench, released on August 4, 2023, is a sequel to the 2018 sci-fi action-thriller movie The Meg starring Jason Statham and Li Bingbing, among others. Directed by Ben Wheatley, Meg 2 is based on the book The Trench by Steve Alten. Even though it received mixed reviews from critics, the movie performed significantly well at the box office and raked in around $395 million worldwide.

The movie follows the story of a team of researchers who encounter gigantic prehistoric sharks known as megalodon sharks as they go on an exploratory dive into the ocean's depths. Their endurance, will to live and smartness is tested as they try to survive and outrun these dangerous predators.

Fans of Meg 2 who are looking for similar movies to keep their adrenaline pumping have stumbled upon the perfect article. From the iconic 1975 movie Jaws to the lesser-known but equally gripping 1989 sci-fi horror movie Leviathan, here are five popular films that share similar themes of aquatic creatures, mystery, and fieriness:

5 popular and thrilling films like Meg 2 that will provide you with your much-needed dose of excitement

1) Jaws (1975)

Any compilation of movies showcasing perilous marine animals is inadequate without the iconic Jaws. Helmed by Steven Spielberg, this movie established the benchmark for all subsequent thrillers based on creatures. Jaws was the initial mainstream movie to be filmed on the open sea and still mesmerizes audiences of all ages with its stunning suspense, endearing personas, and remarkable musical score.

In Jaws, a police chief (Roy Scheider), a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss), and a professional shark hunter (Robert Shaw) join forces to track down a colossal great white shark that has been attacking a small coastal town. The film is renowned for its outstanding editing and music and has won multiple awards. Upon its release, it held the title of highest-grossing movie of all time, until it was surpassed by Star Wars two years later.

2) Piranha (1978)

The film Jaws instilled a fear of the ocean in many viewers, while Piranha did the same for rivers. Piranha, a captivating American horror-comedy directed by Joe Dante, delves into the perils that lie beneath the water's surface. The plot revolves around a genetically modified school of fish that craves human flesh. Unfortunately, this lethal fish school is inadvertently released into a river near a summer resort, where it proceeds to prey on the guests.

The movie Piranha was incredibly successful upon its initial release, prompting a sequel in 1982 named Piranha II: The Spawning, as well as two remakes. The 2010 remake was titled Piranha 3D and spawned its own sequel, Piranha 3DD, which premiered in 2021. Piranha offers a refreshing twist on the underwater creature genre, blending humor, gore, and horror, making it a must-watch for fans of Meg 2.

3) Leviathan (1989)

This science fiction/horror film, directed by George P. Cosmatos, may not be as popular as Jaws or Piranha, but it undoubtedly deserves recognition. It follows a group of undersea geologists who encounter a mysterious and terrifying creature lurking in the ocean's depths. As the creature begins to kill off the crew members, a sense of tension and suspense incrementally builds up.

Leviathan offers a gripping and nerve-wracking experience, leaving viewers yearning for more with its confined environment, spooky ambiance, and an exceptional cast featuring Peter Weller and Ernie Hudson. Although it garnered predominantly unfavorable reviews from critics, the movie is undoubtedly a must-see for enthusiasts of the genre who desire an exhilarating rush after watching Meg 2.

4) Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Deep Blue Sea transports audiences to a remote research site where experts are using sharks in studies to discover a treatment for Alzheimer's. Things start to go wrong as the sharks get more intelligent and violent.

The film directed by Renny Harlin delivers a heart-pumping and exhilarating journey as the characters fight for survival against cunning and deadly sharks. Despite receiving varying reviews from critics, Deep Blue Sea proved to be a commercial success, grossing a staggering $165 million worldwide. Additionally, the film spawned two sequels movies that hit theatres in 2018 and 2020.

5) The Host (2006)

The Host, a monster movie by acclaimed South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho, combines mystery, action, and political satire. A mutant beast that rises from the Han River kidnaps a little girl, and the movie follows her family as they risk everything to save her.

The Host is a captivating movie that is ideal for fans of creature-centric films due to its breathtaking cinematography, compelling storyline, and insightful social critique. The movie made history in 2006 by premiering in numerous theatres throughout South Korea, where it went on to break records as the highest-grossing South Korean film of all time. The film garnered rave reviews, grossed $90 million worldwide, and received numerous accolades, including Best Film at the Asian Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

If you found Meg 2 captivating and are seeking more thrilling movies featuring aquatic creatures, consider exploring these five titles. These films, akin to Meg 2, highlight the mesmerizing yet petrifying aspects of the ocean. Whether you fancy the tension of genetic mishaps or the sheer terror of a great white shark, these movies are sure to leave you both astonished and exhilarated. They demonstrate that the ocean's profundities still inspire some of the most captivating tales ever portrayed on the silver screen.