5 most popular New Balance sneaker models of all time

In the sneakers industry, the New Balance brand is a force to be reckoned with. This iconic brand has a long history of delivering trend-setting, quality, and sophisticated footwear. Just as with the release of the "Trackster" in the '60s, the brand has always been praised for its forward-thinking designs and cutting-edge technologies.

Over the years, the brand's commitment to providing quality, comfort, and style has been appreciated by sneakerheads around the globe. Its collaborations with other renowned designers like Bape and Ganni have solidified its name in the industry.

Below is a carefully curated list of the 5 most popular sneakers of all time released by New Balance.

Most popular New Balance sneaker models ever released

1. New Balance 801"Bringback"

The New Balance 801"Bringback" (Image via eBay)

The 801 silhouette was released in 1998 and offered style as well as versatility, making them a perfect choice for athletes and other individuals.

The 2018 iterations are dressed in white, black, blue, and yellow hues, with the white color serving as the base for the black and blue color schemes to create an eye-catching effect. The "N" logo can be seen in black, and the heel tab, while the tongue and inner linen is blue. Yellow accents are visible on the tongue and the "N" logo complements the overall color blend.

The geometric midsole provides comfort to the feet, while the exaggerated and rugged outsole allows for grip and traction on different surfaces. Celebrities like Stephon Marbury, have worn these fashion-forward kicks. These basketball sneakers sold for $100 USD upon its release, but is available for $115 USD on eBay.

2. New Balance 550 "Timber Wolfand Grey Cloud"

The New Balance 550 "Timber Wolfand Grey Cloud" (Image via eBay)

These low-top silhouettes, designed by Steven Smith, have stood the test of time since its release in 1989. In fact, the 550 model is one of the most sought-after in the year 2023. The remix features a crisp predominant White colorway, making them versatile options to match with various ensembles.

The simplicity of these timeless kicks is seen in their minimal branding, which features the popular "N" logo embellished on both sides of the shoes.

Comfort was prioritized in these shoes, with the outsole and midsole providing traction and cushioning to the feet. These crisp shoes have become the go-to sneakers for so many, including celebs like Hailey Beiber and Taylor Swift. These sneakers currently sell for $160 USD on the brand's website.

3. New Balance 990v1 OG

The New Balance 990v1 OG (Image via Stock X)

This 40-year-old silhouette, popularly referred to as the "original dad shoe," features grey, white, and black hues. The upper has a dark and light-toned grey hue, laying the foundation for the white and black details on the midsole, outsole, heel counter, and logo details.

A unique fact about these stylish sneakers is that they were the first grey suede shoes in the history of the brand's collections. These highly coveted kicks were released in 1982 and sold for $100 USD. The latest iteration of the 990v1 is sold for $202.69 USD on the brand's official website.

4. New Balance 2002R "Salehe Bembury Peace be the journey"

The 2002R "Salehe Bembury Peace be the journey" (Image via New Balance)

This remake of the original features distinctive alterations, yet stays true to the 2010 original. These sleek shoes are predominantly dressed in orange hues, complemented by white, blue, and yellow colorways.

Adding a modern touch to the predecessor, the cushioned midsole, the suede material, and the designs show the brand's cutting-edge technologies and fashion-conscious innovations.

These 2002R shoes currently sell for $139 USD on the brand's official website.

5. The MT580 sneakers

The MT580 sneakers (Image via Stock X)

This remix of the classic 580, released in 1996, features brown, cream, light blue, and black hues. The upper has a predominant brown hue, which is complemented by the visually appealing cream detailing on the upper, chunky sole, and the laces. The blue accents are visible on the iconic branding logo - additionally, the black accents are the icing on the cake, as they add depth and contrast to the creamy-toned intricate details.

These kicks have been highly acclaimed by sneaker enthusiasts as stylish yet elegant kicks.

These trend-setters sell for $200 USD on the Stock X online store.

Those on the lookout for stylish sneakers to shop can definitely consider some of the silhouettes mentioned above.