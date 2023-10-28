5 reasons to look forward to Cigarette Girl

In the last few years, viewers around the globe have embraced stories that center around Asian history, and Cigarette Girl is the latest show that has sparked interest among cinephiles. Scheduled to release on Netflix on November 2, 2023, the Indonesian period drama will transport viewers back to the 1960s, where they learn more about Indonesia's tobacco industry, which is closely linked to the history of the country and its people.

In addition to the intriguing premise, the series also boasts big names from the Indonesian film industry, which has added to Cigarette Girl's hype. From the trailer, it seems like the upcoming show will offer the right balance of suspense, drama, and romance.

Seeing how viewers have been so invested in period dramas in recent years, it is safe to assume that this upcoming show on Netflix will surely appeal to fans of the genre who are looking for something fresh and different.

5 reasons why Netflix's Cigarette Girl deserves a spot on every period drama fan's watchlist

1) Cigarette Girl is an adaptation

The much-talked-about All The Light We Cannot See coming to Netflix is not the only adaptation that subscribers can look forward to. Viewers may not be aware that Cigarette Girl is also based on a book. It has been adapted from a book of the same name written by Ratih Kumala, who is based out of Jakarta.

Published in three languages—English, German, and Bahasa Indonesia—the book was first available for purchase back in 2015. The book has a complex storyline, and the creators went to extra lengths to ensure that the screenplay of the series included all the important bits of the narrative to do justice to the original work.

2) Directed by husband-wife duo

A husband-and-wife duo has come together to direct Cigarette Girl. Both Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah have made a name for themselves with their inspired direction in the past.

Andini comes from a filmmaking background and made her debut with The Mirror Never Lies, which was well-received both by movie lovers and critics. A touching coming-of-age film, The Mirror Never Lies also explores environmental aspects. The story focuses on a young girl who uses mirrors to search for her father, who was lost at sea.

Isfansyah first started by making short films before graduating to feature films. Garuda di Dadaku (Garuda on My Chest) was his first feature film, but he is most well-known for his work in Sang Penari (The Dancer), which went on to win the filmmaker multiple awards.

Instead of dividing the episodes between them, the duo worked together throughout the shooting to ensure that Cigarette Girl's narrative was seamless and that they were on the same page in terms of visual storytelling.

3) Big stars in the lead

Western viewers may not be acquainted with the lead actors in Cigarette Girl but both Dian Sastrowardoyo and Ario Bayu are known names in Indonesia.

41-year-old Sastrowardoyo started out as a model. After shifting her sights to the field of acting, she worked on many successful projects that helped make her a household name in Indonesia. Her first breakthrough was when she played the role of Cinta in the romantic drama, What's Up with Love? (Ada Apa dengan Cinta?).

Bayu's big break came when he donned the role of Eros in Dead Time: Kala, a highly acclaimed neo-noir thriller that was released back in 2007. In the upcoming show, Bayu plays Soeraja, while Sastrowardoyo takes on the role of the female lead, Dasiyah.

4) Several years in the making

It is interesting to note that this series has been in process for several years. As per reports, Ifa Isfansyah had wanted to make a film based on Cigarette Girl after reading the book. However, funding was an issue.

With time, when he saw that the interest in Indonesian stories among the global audience was increasing, he decided to revive Cigarette Girl and asked Andini to come on as co-director.

5) Premiere at 28th Busan International Film Festival

Held at Busan Cinema Center in Busan, the 28th Busan International Film Festival opened on October 4, 2023. One of the biggest film festivals in South Korea, it witnessed more than 200 screenings. Festival goers also got a chance to watch the first three episodes of Cigarette Girl screened as part of the 'On Screen' section on Day 2 of the festival.

There is no doubt that fans of period dramas will enjoy watching Netflix's upcoming show Cigarette Girl, especially because of its intriguing premise that will give viewers a peek into Indonesia's history.